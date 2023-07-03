Score Pieces From Shawn Mendes’ Tommy Hilfiger Collection for 65% Off as Part of New Sale Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Shawn Mendes had fans buzzing when he dropped his sultry Tommy Hilfiger campaign earlier this year, and now, Mendes fans and fashion fans alike can score a steep discount on pieces from the collection as part of Tommy Hilfiger’s Fourth of July sale.

Hilfiger’s “Red, White and Tommy” event gets you 40% off everything on Tommy.com, including men’s and women’s T-shirts, jeans, polos, shoes and accessories. But we spotted pieces from Mendes’ Tommy collection with even bigger discounts, like the varsity jacket the singer sported in the campaign now on sale for 50% off.

Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes T-shirts, meantime, get a massive 65% discount, taking the price of Mendes’ favorite tees down to just $27 (regularly $80).

Tommy Hilfiger is synonymous with All-American style and the collaboration with Mendes offers up some fresh takes on classic pieces. The varsity jacket is a unisex style that was seen on Mendes and also modeled by his sister, Aaliyah, in the campaign. Regularly $499, it’s on sale for 50% off, taking the price down to just $249.50 on Tommy.com (for reference, the varsity jacket is selling for $476 on Asos.com).

The Shawn x Tommy T-shirts, meantime, are available in three colors — navy, green and white — and on sale for just $27 (regularly $79.50). The shirts are available in sizes XS to XXXL and all sizes are still in stock online as of this writing.

The classic crewneck tee features the words “Hilfiger” and “Shawn Mendes” embroidered on the front in bold, block lettering. Mendes has been an outspoken advocate for environmental issues and sustainability, and worked with the Tommy Hilfiger team to create these T-shirts from an organic cotton jersey blend. The tees are made with 48% Circulose, a material made from discarded textiles, like worn-out jeans and scrap fabric from the production floor.

The $27 price on Tommy.com is the best deal on these T-shirts — they’re $54.99 on Macys.com. Macy’s does have other Shawn x Tommy pieces on sale though, including the jeans and denim trucker jacket from the collection.

As for Tommy: while Tommy Hilfiger always has a sale section that you can shop here, the brand’s “Red, White and Tommy” sale only runs through the end of July 12. This is also the first time we’re seeing a discount on the Shawn Mendes collection so we recommend adding your favorite pieces to cart while they’re still in stock. Shop online at Tommy.com and see more Fourth of July sales here.