Shawn Mendes Gets Back to Nature in David Yurman Spring 2023 Campaign: Watch  

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Shawn Mendes connects with nature in his first campaign as global brand ambassador for David Yurman. The brand tapped Mendes and Scarlett Johansson to star in the David Yurman Spring 2023 campaign, released on Wednesday (Feb. 15).

Explore Explore Shawn Mendes See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“We are honored to have singer and songwriter @shawnmendes as the global male brand ambassador of our 2023 campaign, celebrating nature and the creative inspiration it provides,” the brand wrote on Instagram.

One of the videos shot for the campaign shows Mendes walking around a plant-filled room strumming his guitar while wearing several pieces from David Yurman including a sterling silver curb chain necklace ($1,850), box chain bracelet ($350), chevron woven cuff bracelet ($595), streamline double wrap leather bracelet ($395), chevron band ring ($395), DY classic band ring ($350) and what appears to be a custom-made a black onyx, exotic stone signet ring($495) engraved with his initials.

“Nature has always inspired me. It’s where I go when I’m creating music,” says the 24-year-old singer on the brand’s website.

Another shot from the campaign shows the Canadian recording artist at a beach wearing a 18k rose gold curb chain necklace ($28,000) with the brand’s Roman Elongated Tag in 18k rose gold ($5,200), a matching curb chain bracelet ($11,00) and streamline three row band ring ($7,000).

Mendes is a fan of David Yurman’s minimalist aesthetic, he recently told PEOPLE. “I find that David Yurman jewelry has this super organic feel to it where you can feel dressed up and still feel authentic,” he explained. “That’s why I’ve always worn these pieces on my neck because it’s always been special but also subtle enough for me to feel comfortable in my own skin. It feels easy and effortless — you don’t have to put on a character to wear this jewelry. You’re elevating yourself in a comfortable way.”

Watch the new campaign in the video above.