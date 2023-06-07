‘Sex and the City’ Celebrates 25 Years: Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Show’s Iconic Necklace

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

And just like that, it’s been 25 years since Sex and the City introduced us to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon). June 6 marked the momentous occasion, and as we prepare for the season 2 premiere of the show’s sequel, And Just Like That, we can feel nostalgic over how the classic show got its start.

Parker in particular was feeling sentimental and took to Instagram to share her thoughts along with a photo of her famous “Carrie” bauble necklace from the show.

“It’s our silver anniversary but the memories will always be gold,” she captioned the post.

For anyone looking to add the accessory to their lineup, we found some similar styles below you can snag and exude your inner Carrie with.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or the perfect bridal shower gift, this delicate necklace can be personalized with your or someone special’s name. It’s an under $50 pick with a luxury look you can pair with your favorite white t-shirt or a summery floral dress.

For a completely customizable design, Myka offers an 18k gold-plated necklace with a durable silver underneath. Choose between four different adjustable chain lengths and add what name you’d like the name plate to say in the provided text box before adding it to your cart.

If you’re looking for an excuse to splurge, we found this mini name necklace decorated with a diamond, that’s totally worth the investment. It comes in three different metal shades and can be worn alone or layered with other necklaces. Plus, the sparkling accent is almost identical to the one Parker sports in the series.

Speaking of Parker, it’s almost time for her to reappear on our screens for the second season of And Just Like That. The season premiere drops June 22 and will be shown on Max, HBO’s new streaming service. If you’re already a subscriber to HBO or previously subscribed to HBO Max, then you don’t need to worry about downloading a new streaming service, but for those who don’t have a subscription, there’s an easy way to sign up. Simply log into Max.com to join.

You can watch HBO without cable through streamers such as DirecTVStream and Hulu (use ExpressVPN to access the cable channel and other streaming platforms outside of the U.S.).

Amazon Prime members have the ability to add Max as a premium channel onto their Prime Video subscription.

Max, which launched on May 23, carries a large selection of content including Max Originals as well as programs from HBO, Discovery, TLC, HGTV, TCM, Food Network, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Trvl Channel and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Stream HBO hits, original movies and shows such as Love & Death, Succession, Barry, The Last of Us, Reality, Clone High, White House Plumbers, Love to Love You: Donna Summer, Bama Rush and Being Mary Tyler Moore.

Check below to watch the trailer.