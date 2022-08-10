Serena Williams Is Retiring from Tennis After the U.S. Open: Where to Buy Tickets

Serena Williams of the United States in action against Harmony Tan of France in her first round match during Day Two of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 28, 2022 in London.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Serena Williams plans to retire from tennis after the 2022 U.S. Open, and sports fans are clamoring to score tickets to what could be a historic championship tournament. Williams, 40, made the announcement in the cover story for Vogue’s September issue, which was published online Tuesday (Aug. 9).

“I’ve been reluctant to admit that I have to move on from playing tennis. It’s like a taboo topic. It comes up, and I start to cry. I think the only person I’ve really gone there with is my therapist,” Williams wrote in a candid essay for the publication.

“I have never liked the word retirement,” she admitted. “It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

Williams was just 17 years old when she won her first-ever Grand Slam at the U.S. Open in 1999, and with 102 match victories, Williams holds the record for the most U.S. Open wins in history. Throughout her career, Williams has won four Olympic gold medals, 73 singles titles, 23 Grand Slam singles titles and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles.

Her retirement announcement sent U.S. Open ticket prices through the rough. According to data compiled by Vivid Seats, the median price for the first four sessions of the U.S. Open shot up as much as 138 percent — and the tournament doesn’t kick off for another two weeks.

The 2022 U.S. Open takes place in New York City from Aug. 29 through Sept. 11. Day and evening matches will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium and Grandstand Stadium.

The first men’s and women’s rounds are scheduled for Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. ET. The tournament will include 25 sessions ending with the men’s finals on Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. ET. Click here for more details.

For tennis lovers who want to watch Williams take the court for what could be the last time, we’ve collected a short list of ticketing sites to buy passes to the U.S. Open.

Sport fans can purchase individual tickets to either of the U.S. Open’s 25 sessions through Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, Seat Geek and Stub Hub. Prices start at approximately $35 each via Seat Geek ($67 and up on Ticketmaster) and upward of $300-$500 for the best seats.