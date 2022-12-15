Holiday Beauty Deals: Sephora Is Having a Flash Sale on All the Best Fragrances of the Season

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The season of giving continues! Hanukkah starts on Sunday (Dec. 17), Christmas arrives next week and last-minute shoppers are probably feeling some anxiety

No need to panic! If you haven’t decided on a gift for that special someone on your list, Sephora is having a flash sale on best-selling fragrances that are perfect for the season.

For a limited time only, beauty insiders can save 20% off full-size fragrances (one ounce or larger). To redeem the promo, use the discount code: FRAGRANCE20 at checkout and save on perfumes and colognes from Tom Ford, Valentino, Marc Jacobs, Prada, Yves Saint Laurent and Rihanna’s Fenty Eau de Parfum, which launched at Sephora last week.

Sephora’s special offer ends on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and excludes fragrance sets and Chanel fragrances (use code: FREESAMEDAY to get free, same-day delivery).

Find additional holiday sales on fragrances and other beauty items at Ulta Beauty, Macy’s, Amazon and Nordstrom. And for more gift ideas, see our list of budget-friendly perfume gift set and cologne gifts sets.

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum $175

Warm, spicy and confident. Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille unisex cologne combines notes of tobacco leaf, vanilla, cocoa, creamy tonka beans and ginger.

Daisy by Marc Jacobs $120

Created by Spanish perfumer, Alberto Morillas, Marc Jacobs’ Daisy is timeless scent of fruity florals with key notes of strawberry, violet leaves, and jasmine.

Prada Luna Rossa Eau de Toilette $100

Prada’s Luna Rossa Eau de Toilette is an earthy, layerable scent fusing bursts of bergamot with iris absolute and vetiver.

Valentino Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum $115

Valentino’s Donna Born in Roma has its own digital fan club! You’ll find video reviews about this show-stopping scent all over TikTok. The warm fragrance features top notes of black currant, jasmine grandiflorum, and bourbon vanilla housed in a beautiful bottle.

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb $168

Flowerbomb by Viktor & Rolf is an intoxicating fragrance featuring cattleya, jasmine and rose blended with warm scents of patchouli and vanilla grounds.

Fenty Eau de Parfum $140

Fenty Beauty’s genderless fragrance will envelop you in hints of coconut and geranium with notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, Bulgarian rose, vanilla and blueberry.

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine $149

Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Jasmine features mandarin, grandiflorum jasmine and sandalwood.

Mason Margiela Replica by the Fire $144

The name says it all. Mason Margiela’s “Replica by the Fire” is a warm, cozy scent featuring clove oil, chestnut and vanilla.

YSL Beauty Y Eau de Toilette $105

Lenny Kravitz is the face of YSL Beauty’s Y Eau de Toilette. The aromatic cologne features a long-lasting scent of sage and lavender and a “crisp bite” of geranium.