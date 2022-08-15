National Relaxation Day: 6 Self-Care Items to Pamper Yourself & Relieve Stress

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Monday (Aug. 15) is National Relaxation Day, and while the start of the work and school week seems like an odd day to think about relaxing, it’s a perfect time to stock up on self-care must-haves. From face masks to scented candles, we’ve put together a short list of self-care necessities to help you wind down and relieve stress.

Freeman Mask & Chill Self-Care Skincare Facial Mask Set $10.54

Mask and chill! The freeman self-care skincare facial kit features 12 mini face masks including a Purifying Avocado and Oatmeal Clay Mask, Exfoliating Charcoal + Black Sugar, Gel Mask + Scrub, Soothing Watermelon and Aloe Gel Cream Mask, and a Hydrating Glacier Water and Pink Peony Gel Cream Mask.

Gua Sha & Jade Roller $7.99 $9.99 20% OFF

It doesn’t cost much to incorporate self-care products into your daily routine. The jade facial roller and gua sha set works on the face, body, eyes and neck to cool, tighten and relax. The popular facial massager earned a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon and tons of positive customer reviews, many of which note how the cooling jade promotes relaxation. Not interested in jade? Check out this YouthLab radiance roller ($26.99) which is embedded with 30 massage stones containing germanium powder.

NEOM Wellbeing Pod Mini Essential Oil Diffuser $60

Essential oils are a quick way to help you get relaxed! Take a beautiful scent where you go with this portable, essential oil diffuser for smaller spaces like a car, home office, bedroom or bathroom in minutes. This battery-operated device can be used without plugging it into the wall and comes with a USB charging cable and can last for 50 hours on a single, full charge. It features three intensity settings that deliver an intermittent scent. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, the Dukya 500ml Oil Diffuser is on sale at Amazon for $16.96 (regular $39.99).

Earth Mama Organic Peaceful Tea $4.74 $6.79 30% OFF

Earth Mama Organic Calming Tea is made to help reduce stress, ease tension and promote sleep. According to hundreds of customer reviews, the organic tea has a “nice calming flavor” and reduces stress and anxiety. Earth Mama Calming Tea comes in various flavors including chamomile, fennel herb, mellow mint, ginger mint, raspberry and a citrus-y flavor. Click here for an array of tea sets.

Homesick Evening Unwind Candle $28

Homeschool’s Evening Unwind Candle was constructed with relaxation in mind. The candle features a soothing blend of green tea and lavender, with medium notes of melon, blue lavender, lemon extract and base notes of moss, neroli and sugared musk to lull you into a state of calm. If $38 is a little too steep for your candle budget, this Serenity + Calm candle from Yankee Candles retails for just $13. Find additional scented candle options here.

BUY NOW: $52.48 $109.99 52% OFF

Slip into relaxation mode anywhere, anytime with this electronic eye massager. Renpho’s eye massager is equipped with built-in heating pads to help relax the eye, reduce eye strain, puffiness and dry eyes. The heating pads provide a temperature between 104-107 degrees.