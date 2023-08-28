Selena Gomez’s Favorite Shoe Brand Is a Year-Round Staple: Shop Her Looks Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Selena Gomez isn’t just treating us to a new single, the “Single Soon” pop star has also been spotted wearing a chic shoe brand not once, but three times — and we just couldn’t gatekeep it any longer.

Explore Explore Selena Gomez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

You won’t be needing those platform heels or jelly shoes anytime soon, as Gomez has deemed Vivaia the shoe brand to own. In one week, she wore three different shoes from the brand, which she posted herself in on her Instagram Story. And one of them is even under $100!

If you’ve been looking for something to pair with your Gomez denim maxi skirt or just want to infuse her style into your own, we found the exact pairs she’s shown off lately from heels to flats. The best part? Each pair is versatile so you can sport them with your favorite baggy jeans or a flowy midi dress.

If you want to see how she styled each pair of shoes, Instagram user @styleforselenagomez posted each outfit including her Aug. 11 outfit, Aug. 14 look and her most recent Aug. 21 outfit.

Keep reading to shop the shoes below.

Vivaia

Yaffa Pointed-Toe Knot Sandals $97 Buy Now 1

Go bold with these adorable flat sandals that are not only Gomez-approved but are decorated with a sweet bow that’ll be the statement of any outfit. The knit upper is made from recycled plastic to make them eco-friendly and a slight heel to elevate your look.

Vivaia

Melody Slingback Square Toe Block Heels $119 Buy Now 1

Let your heel breath in a pair of Meoldy slingback heels that’ll give you a closed front while keeping your heel free from rubbing up against the back of a shoe. It’s available in five shades to stock up on whether you want something neutral or vibrant.

Vivaia

Julie Pro $139 Buy Now 1

These Julie Pros will redefine what peep toe means as it’s made with contrasting colors and a cushioned footbed for added comfort and support. Plus, the added heel patch will help prevent blisters while breaking them in.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best corsets, Taylor Swift outfits and Lulu Everywhere Bag alternatives.