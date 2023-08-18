Selena Gomez Wows in Sparkly Fringe Dress — & It’s 60% Off! Shop the Look Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Selena Gomez isn’t just taking over our screens, the Only Murders in the Building actress is headed to our music streamers with a new single, which she teased on Thursday (Aug. 17). In a gorgeous picture Gomez shared on Instagram, she reveals the title and cover for “Single Soon” while wearing a shimmery dress paired with a fur coat that you’ll definitely want to ditch your teddy coat for.

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now. 😘” she captioned the post.

For fans looking to incorporate the singer’s style into their outfit rotation, we have some exciting news: we found the exact dress she wears in the picture AND it’s on sale for 60% off. What could be better?

The mini dress is a sparkly fringe style you can snag on Revolve and aims to be a one-size-fits-all design. With a steal like this, we don’t expect it to stay in stock for long either, but if you’re met with the dreaded “out of stock” message, you can also grab it on 8 Other Reasons‘ site for full price.

Keep reading to shop the deal.

8 Other Reasons – Fringe Mini Dress $117 $294 60% off% OFF Buy Now 1

The fringe mini dress comes in a pull-on style with a halter cowl neckline. The design is unlined and made from an aluminum chainmail material that aims to drape over your body. When it catches the light it’ll look to shine and shimmer almost like sequins and should be spot cleaned for the best care, according to the brand. One size fits most and since you’ll most likely want it to be the centerpiece of your look, you may want to pair it with simple heels and minimal accessories.

