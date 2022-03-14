×
Rare Beauty: Where to Buy Selena Gomez’s Makeup From the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards

The singer-actress got glammed up for her first time attending the Critics' Choice Awards, where she was nominated for Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building.'

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI

Selena Gomez is proving that Rare Beauty is perfect for the red carpet. The singer stunned in a gorgeous red Louis Vuitton cape dress accessorized with a Boucheron Flèche arrow diamond earring and makeup from her beauty line during the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 13).

Selena Gomez

Gomez’s makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, shared a full product breakdown on his Instagram account Sunday. To start, Vanngo used Ole Henricksen’s popular Banana Bright Eye Cream ($40), along with the brand’s Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum ($68), Banana Bright Face Primer ($40) and Peptide Boost Moisturizer ($48).

For makeup, the 29-year-old singer-actress wore Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation ($20) and Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer ($19) both in shade 201N, Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer in Happy Sol ($19), Always an Optimist Soft Radiance Loose Powder in Light ($22), Soft Pinch Dewy Liquid Blush in Hope ($20) and Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in Enlighten ($22).

For Gomez’s eyes and brows, Vanngo used Rare Beauty’s Brow Harmony Pencil & Gel ($22), Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eye Shadow ($20), Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara ($20) and Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner ($19).

Gomez has been making the red carpet rounds this award season in support of her Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building. The show received four Critics Choice Awards nominations for best comedy series and best actor in a comedy series for Steven Martin and Martin Short, while Gomez earned a nod in the best supporting actress category.

Gomez launched Rare Beauty in 2020. The vegan and cruelty-free makeup line is available at Rare Beauty.com, Sephora, Amazon and Kohl’s. Click the links below to shop products used in Gomez’s glammed up look at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

Buy: Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation ($20)

Buy: Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer ($19)

Buy: Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer ($19)

Buy: Always an Optimist Soft Radiance Loose Powder ($22)

Buy: Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eye Shadow ($20)

Buy: Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner ($19)

