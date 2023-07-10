Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Drops Collection Inspired by Her Signature Looks

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Selena Gomez is finally revealing the secret to her perfectly crafted brows with the debut her beauty brand’s latest collection — and it’s already being well received. Rare Beauty announced the drop of three new makeup products that are inspired by the Only Murders in the Building actress’ signature looks.

The fall-inspired line features three core tools that are essential for most makeup looks: an eyeshadow stick, eyebrow pencil and a gel eyeliner. All three are available wherever Rare Beauty products are sold including Sephora.

Gomez took to TikTok on June 28 to show off the latest products as well as give a tutorial of her beauty routine. The three new products were incorporated into her look as well as other skincare and makeup tools including the viral liquid blush, bronzer stick, primer, liquid highlighter, highly-rated lip oil, setting powder and more.

@selenagomez @Rare Beauty im SO excited to announce our new shadow sticks, our new eye brow pencil and eyeliner! ♬ som original – ROSALÍA DESPECHÁ VIDEO OFICIAL

While the new makeup collection may be inspired by bold fall looks, that doesn’t mean you can’t use the shades and tools year round (especially that eyebrow pencil!). It’s also not rare for the brand to sell out of new releases, which means you’ll want to grab a few for yourself to avoid waiting for a restock.

All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick $22

Rather than depend on a brush to craft your next eye look, this eyeshadow stick will help precisely line, shade, smoke and highlight your eyes using a crease-resistant formula. The creamy texture will also help reduce fallout (usually caused from powder based eyeshadows), and comes with a shimmery finish. Choose between six shades or stock up on them all!

Brow Harmony Precision Eyebrow Pencil $19

Fluff and shape your brows using this eyebrow pencil, which is not only slim and compact for throwing in your tote bag, but uses waterproof, sweat- and oil-resistant ingredients to create hair-like strokes. It’s also paraben-free, comes in six shades and aims to provide medium coverage, which will allow you to customize your look to your liking.

Perfect Strokes Longwear & Waterproof Gel Eyeliner $19

Whether you want a thick cat eye or are experimenting with abstract eye looks, this gel eyeliner aims to simply glide over your lid for maximum control. It’s available in three matte colors including black, brown and a deep red to pick from and has a smooth formula that’s waterproof and won’t easily skip or tug when you apply it.

