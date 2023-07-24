Rare Beauty Takeover: Selena Gomez Has Reportedly Sold $70 Million in Blush

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The world of celebrity brands can be hit or miss, but Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty makeup brand continues to flourish in sales. The brand’s star product is a $23, liquid blush which has sold over 3.1 million units, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

According to the report, Rare Beauty has already sold $70 million in blush and expects to triple the company’s overall sales from last year. Additionally, Rare Beauty is the fastest-growing celebrity beauty brand on social media. The company gained 400,000 TikTok followers and more than 600,000 Instagram followers in February. Between Instagram and TikTok, Rare Beaty has reached a combined 9.2 million followers.

Related Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Drops Collection Inspired by Her Signature Looks

Rare Beauty’s bestselling blush comes in matte and dewy finishes. The weightless, highly pigmented, long-lasting liquid blush is available in 13 colors including nude pink, nude mauve, beige pink, muted peach, terracotta and deep berry (we’ve personally tested the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and it lives up to the hype!).

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush $23 Buy Now 1

Gomez launched Rare Beauty during the pandemic in 2020. The burgeoning brand carries everything from blush and eyeliners to makeup brushes, mascara and other bestsellers such as Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil ($20), Positive Light Liquid Luminizer ($25) and Warm Wishes Bronzer Stick ($26).

Rare Beauty is available at Sephora, Kohl’s and Rarebeauty.com.

Gomez, who celebrated her 31st birthday on Saturday with a star-studded bash attended by Christina Aguilera, Karol G, Paris Hilton and other celebrities, thanked fans for supporting her Rare Impact Fund and shared a birthday wish with her 426 million Instagram followers.

“I’m thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @rarebeauty,” she captioned the birthday post. “Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life. People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means consider donating to help us make a difference. I LOVE YOU ALL,” she added along with a donation link.

Apart from a successful beauty company, the Only Murders in the Building star has a cookware collaboration with Our Place and hosts the cooking show, Selena + Chef, on Max.