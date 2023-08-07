Selena Gomez Shows Off the Maxi Denim Skirt Trend — and Hers Is Only $50!

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Selena Gomez isn’t just a singer or actress on Only Murders in the Building, the star also knows how to put together a trendy outfit. With ’90s and Y2K trends taking over style edits, one of the most recent fashion pieces from the past to rise in popularity has been denim maxi skirts — and Gomez is making a case for the look in one of her most recent Instagram Stories.

It’s not uncommon for stars to sport luxury designer items, but this time around the “Calm Down” singer opted for a wallet-friendly ‘fit from Zara. The maxi denim skirt comes in two different washes and is only $50, which means it probably won’t stay in stock for long.

Denim maxi skirts take a more lengthened approach to the classic miniskirt while providing versatility. Just like a pair of jeans, you can dress the look up or down just by pairing it with everything from a band T-shirt to a corset top, which is what Gomez opted for along with a pair of white kitten heels.

On Saturday (Aug. 5), pop-culture brand Pop Base tweeted photo of the Rare Beauty founder’s outfit.

“Selena Gomez looks stunning in new Instagram story,” the caption read.

Whether you’re a fan of the ’90s trend or want to infuse Gomez’s style into your own, we found the exact skirt to shop, along with more picks so you can stay trendy and stylish — without breaking the bank.

Keep reading to shop her exact skirt from Zara and other options to stock up on.

Zara

Zara – TRF Long Denim Skirt $49.90 Buy Now 1

Channel your inner Gomez with her take on the maxi denim skirt trend from Zara. The design features a light wash denim with a front slit and asymmetrical waistband you can sport with a pair of white tennis sneakers or some chunky platform heels.

Garage

Garage Denim Maxi Skirt $59.95 Buy Now 1

Similar to the Zara look is this maxi skirt from Garage, which comes in a light wash denim and has a center front slit to show off some leg. The design also features a low-rise fit to pair with a crop top, or you can tuck in a graphic T-shirt.

Free People

We The Free Come As You Are Denim Maxi Skirt $118 Buy Now 1

If you’re looking for a more flowy fit, then this Free People skirt should be in your cart ASAP. Not only does it come with a wider fit, but the waist aims to sit on your hips while the front slit allows for ventilation so you can stay cool on those hot, humid days.

Urban Outfitters

BDG Mandi Denim Maxi Skirt $48.30 $69 30% off% OFF Buy Now 1

BDG’s take on the denim maxi skirt is one you’ll want on constant rotation. The bottom hem features a contrasting blue denim shade that really makes the light wash denim pop.

Dynamite

Dynamite – Denim Maxi Skirt $59.95 Buy Now 1

For a more simple look, Dynamite’s denim maxi skirt has a more fitted design with a mid-rise waistband that’ll sit on your hips. Plus, the front center slit will allow you to show off your knee high boots or crew socks.

Madewell

Madewell – Denim Mid-Rise Maxi Skirt in Pineland Wash $98 Buy Now 1

Madewell’s take on a long denim skirt will have your cart begging to have the garment added to it. It comes with a stylish center slit and a mid-rise fit that’ll aim to sit right on your hips. Plus, there are even front pockets for slipping your phone or lip gloss in.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best bucket hats, belly chains and jelly shoes.