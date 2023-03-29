Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Line Is Releasing a New Lip Oil That’s Already Getting Rave Reviews

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

New product alert! From Reddit to TikTok, fans are already “obsessed” with Rare Beauty’s new lip oil and it hasn’t even dropped yet.

Selena Gomez showcased some of her beauty line’s Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil on TikTok on Wednesday (March 29). “SO excited for you all to try our newest member of @rarebeauty,” she captioned the video adding, “[p.s.] there are 8 shades!”

The post has been viewed five million times thus far and wracked up nearly a million likes with more than 13 thousand comments. TikTokers seem to be loving the lip oil, according to several reviews raving over the “extremely comfortable and hydrating” lip oil, its smooth application and “gorgeous packaging.”

Soft Pinch Lip Oil retails for $20 and will be available on Thursday (March 30) at 12 a.m. PT. But if you don’t want to wait that long, you can buy it right now on the Sephora app.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gomez hosted a Rare Beauty event celebrating the launch of the heavily anticipated lip oil. The Only Murders in the Building star, who is currently in New York filming the third season of the Hulu series, posed for photos with beauty influencers during the event.

The lip oil has been two years in the making, Gomez revealed in an interview with Elle.com. “The formula took two years to develop because it’s such a unique texture in a variety of shades—getting the right shades is always really important in our development process.”

Gomez introduced fans to the new lip oil earlier this week. “Meet me new Rare Beauty Soft Tinted Lip Oil,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s not your traditional lip oil – it’s an innovative lip jelly that transforms into a lightweight oil giving your lips the perfect pinch of color and shine. I love how comfy it feels – it’s never sticky.”

Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Lip Oil is made with jojoba and sunflower seed that “instantly hydrates and nourishes for soft, smooth lips that feel moisturized all day.” The tinted lip oil is available in serenity (warm rose), affection (muted berry), happy (cool pink), joy (muted peach), delight (rose brown), hope (nude mauve), wonder (rose mauve) and honesty (nude brown.)

Rare Beauty is a certified hit in the beauty and business world. The brand made a reported $60 million in its first year and became one of the top beauty brands of 2022 alongside Charlotte Tilbury, ColourPop, NYX and M.A.C Cosmetics.