Selena Gomez Rocks Green Nails at 2022 SAG Awards: 5 Polishes to Recreate Her Red-Carpet Look

Selena Gomez arrives at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Selena Gomez was seeing green at the 2022 SAG Awards! The “999” singer went full glam in a black velvet Oscar de La Renta gown with puffy sleeves and her hair pulled back in a bun. Gomez — who presented at the ceremony where her Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, received three nominations — accessorized the elegant look with a $1 million Bulgari diamond necklace and emerald ring and matching green nails.

Tom Bachik, Gomez’s manicurist, Instagrammed photos of her nails for Sunday’s (Feb. 28) ceremony. Bachik achieved the look with The Gel Bottle Inc. nail polish in Ivy, Hermes cuticle oil, and his very own Ultimate Nail Care Set from Tweezerman.

If you’re a fan of Gomez, then you probably already know that she doesn’t mess around when it comes to her nail game (she even has her own nail polish). Below, find a handful of green nail polishes inspired by her latest red-carpet slay.

OPI’s Stay off the Lawn polish is a deep, nail lacquer that will last up to a week. The nail polish is easily removed with the brand’s Expert Touch Lacquer Remover.

Buy: $10.79 at Amazon.com.

Looking for hunter green? Try out Orly’s vegan and cruelty-free nail polish in the shade of Pine-ing for You.

Buy: $9.99 at Orly.com.

Channel your inner wild child when you sport this lovely green from Kokie. This chic, eye-catching polish offers up to five days of wear.

Buy: $5.49 at SallyBeauty.com.

If you like gel polish, Beetles Emerald Green polish has received high marks from thousands of customers. This particular polish is available in more than a dozen colors, including sage, navy blue, pink and turquoise.

Buy: $7 at Amazon.com.

Essie’s gorgeous green polish offers high, glossy shine, flawless coverage and durability at your fingertips. This polish comes in multiple shades of greens as well as other colors, such as pink, blue, and violet.

Buy: $9 at Amazon.com.