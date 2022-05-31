×
Selena Gomez’s Affordable Skincare Routine Includes This $10 Gel Mask & Other Budget-Friendly Products You Can Buy Right Now

The Rare Beauty founder posted a skincare tutorial on TikTok using drugstore products priced less than $20.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Looking for affordable skincare recommendations? Selena Gomez is here to help.

The Rare Beauty maven posted a skincare tutorial to her 41.1 million TikTok followers over Memorial Day weekend that included a $10 aloe vera gel facial mask and other drugstore products to get your skin right for summer.

“All products found at CVS I’ve used this week,” the 29-year-old singer captioned the video, which she kicks off by using Urban Hydration Bright and Balanced Aloe Gel Face Mask ($9.99). The lightweight facial mask is designed to balance the skin and fight acne and dark spots and is available at major retailer such as CVS and Ulta Beauty.

Selena Gomez

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Utilizing aloe leaf as its main ingredient, the facial gel detoxifies by stripping away oils and impurities while leaving your skin smooth and moisturized. According to Urban Hydration, the gel face mask is great for oily and eczema prone skin but can be used for various skin types.

Affordable skin care products aren’t exactly hard to find, but Gomez made it easy for fans to try out some of her product recommendations without breaking the bank.

@selenagomezSuper affordable and works!♬ Put Your Records On – Ritt Momney

Mostly everything in the curated product lineup will cost you less than $20, including Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel & Oil-Free Makeup Remover and Bright Boost Illuminating Face Serum. Gomez even used a CVS face towel in her TikTok video, as she noted in the comments in response to a fan. The priciest item on the list is the Caudalie Paris Resveratrol-Lift Firming Eye Gel Cream, which retails for $59-$79 depending on where you buy it.

See below for the full roundup of beauty products from Gomez’s TikTok tutorial.

Selena Gomez’s Affordable Skincare Tutorial Included
CVS

Urban Hydration Bright & Balanced Aloe Gel Face Mask
$9.99
Buy Now 1

Selena Gomez’s Affordable Skincare Tutorial Included
Neutrogena

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel
$4.49
Buy Now 1

 

Selena Gomez’s Affordable Skincare Tutorial Included
Amazon

Neutrogena Bright Boost Illuminating Serum
$19 $21.79 13% OFF
Buy Now 1

Selena Gomez’s Affordable Skincare Tutorial Included
Vichy Laboratories

Vichy Laboratories Pureté Thermale Toner
$18
Buy Now 1

Selena Gomez’s Affordable Skincare Tutorial Included
Amazon

Caudalie Paris Resveratrol-Lift Firming Eye Gel Cream
$59
Buy Now 1

