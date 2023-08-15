Pokémon Games: Snag the Scarlet & Violet Obsidian Flames Elite Trainer Box for Only $40

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The 2023 Pokémon World Championship crowned its winners on Sunday (Aug. 13) in Japan and while the competition may be over, that just means it’s time to get back to training. New and experienced players can take advantage of Amazon‘s deal on a must-have Elite Trainer Box set that’s not only a No. 1 bestseller under collectable card game booster packs, but is currently on sale for 27% off.

Expand your card collection and learn new strategy tips with the help of the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 3 Obsidian Flames Elite Trainer Box. It comes with everything you could possibly need for gameplay including a competition-legal coin-flip die to help you train for the 2024 Pokémon World Championship.

To enhance your hand, you’ll also receive nine Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames booster packs to upgrade your cards and leave your opponents in awe.

Keep reading to shop the deal and learn more about the card pack.

Amazon

Grow your collection of Pokémon cards with this box set that also comes with 45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards and a box with dividers to keep your cards neat and organized. The box even features a player’s guide to the expansion pack along with six damage-counter dice, a full-art foil promo card featuring Charmander, two plastic condition markers and a code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live.

Prefer to play virtually? Walmart is offering a Scarlet & Violet Dual-Pack for the Nintendo Switch, which is on sale now for 31% off. Shop the deal below.

Walmart

Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet Dual-Pack $82.99 $119.99 31% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Play as a trainer in this dual-pack and travel with Sprigatito, the Grass Cat Pokémon, Fuecoco, the Fire Croc Pokémon, or Quaxly, the Duckling Pokémon to be your first partner as you explore a new region. The new version of this game will come with different outfits depending on if you’re in the Scarlet or Violet worlds and has the ability to connect to Pokémon Home.

