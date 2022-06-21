That’s My Type! Saweetie Teams With Crocs for Her Own Collection of ‘Icy’ Jibbitz Charms

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Crocs is partnering with Saweetie to release a line of limited-edition Jibbitz charms that embody everything she loves, which includes “doing the most, being shiny and looking icy,” according to a press release sent to Billboard on Tuesday (June 21).

The five-pack of blinged-out charms are available in two styles: Saweetie X Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal Bundle ($74.99) in “taffy pink” and Saweetie X Crocs Classic Clog Bundle ($69.99) in “pure water.”

“My fans can now put the icing on any outfit using the Jibbitz charms I designed alongside Crocs—one of my favorite brands and one that values self-expression as much as I do!” the rapper said in a statement.

Beginning Tuesday (June 21) through Thursday (June 24) at noon ET, fans can visit Crocs.com to enter the drawing for a chance to purchase the limited-edition Jibbitz charms. Fans will be notified if they’ve been selected. To ensure that everyone has a chance to win, quantities are limited to one bundle per customer.

The glitzy charms, featuring snow flakes, butterflies and phrases such as “Icy Season” and “Tap In,” can be paired with either the Crocs Classic Clog or the Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal.

Additionally, Crocs and Saweetie joined forces to work with Obsess, a leading experiential e-commerce platform, to create an interactive virtual store. The immersive experience features a first-of-its-kind digital avatar of Saweetie welcoming customers to explore the 3D shopping atmosphere. Inside the virtual store, fans can sign up to enter the live drawing to shop the limited-edition Saweetie X Crocs bundles.

Last year, Saweetie announced her partnership with Crocs with an Instagram post captioned, “Guess what…Ya girl is OFFICIALLY @crocs newest face!”

Check below for photos of Saweetie’s new Crocs collab.

Benjamin Askinas/Crocs