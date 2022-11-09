‘Savage x Fenty Vol. 4’: How to Watch the Star-Studded Show for Free on Prime Video

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 is now streaming on Prime Video. The fourth installment of Rihanna’s visual fashion experience dropped at midnight on Wednesday (Nov. 9).

Rih Rih’s nocturnal wonderland features a star-studded cast sporting the newest looks from Savage X Fenty, with performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell.

Viewers can expect to see appearances from Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko, and more.

Pieces worn in Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 are available to shop exclusively at the brand’s Amazon Fashion Store and the Savage x Fenty website.

Read on for directions on how to stream the show for free.

‘Savage x Fenty Vol. 4’: How to Watch for Free

Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 is a Prime Video exclusive — which means there’s only one way to watch! If you’re an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscriber, click here to begin streaming for free.

Not subscribed to Amazon Prime? Join today and receive a free trial for the first month. Stream Savage Fenty Vol. 4, and everything else that Prime Video has to offer, without paying anything upfront.

Amazon Prime memberships cost $14.99 a month (or $139 a year) after the free trial ends, but qualifying students and EBT/Medicaid recipients may be able to receive a 50% discount. Prime members get free shipping on millions of items, exclusive deals, two-hour grocery delivery, access to Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, Prime Gaming, a free one-year subscription to Grubhub+, and tons more.

Prime Video is home to a nice collection of music-related programs such as Kendrick Lamar Live: The Big Steppers Tour, The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, Justin Bieber: Our World, P!nk: All I Know So Far, Mary J. Blige’s: My Life, and Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big GRRRLS.

Other Prime Video Originals include: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Fire, The Summer I Turned Pretty, A League of Their Own, Reacher, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Harlem, Invincible, Making the Cut, Fairfax, Upload, The Wheel of Time, The Legend of Vox Machina, I Want You Back, The Boys, and Thursday Night Football.

Watch the official trailer for Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 below.