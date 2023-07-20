SDCC 2023: Where to Buy Last-Minute Tickets to San Diego Comic-Con

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Comic-Con is back! The annual convention kicked off in San Diego on Thursday (July 20).

Like in previous years, San Diego Comic-Con will feature panels, immersive activations and more for fans to enjoy along with screenings and announcements courtesy of Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock and other streamers.

However, things will look a bit different compared to last year, given the SAG-AFRTA and WGA strikes. Though fans won’t be able to see their favorite stars in person, SDCC 2023 will be packed with things to do. Keep reading for Comic-Con details and ways to buy last-minute tickets.

When & Where is Comic-Con?

SDCC takes place at the San Diego Convention Center located in the city’s downtown district. The convention will be held from July 20 until July 23.

How Much are Comic-Con Tickets?

Comic-Con tickets typically range from roughly $360-$550 for a single-day ticket and approximately $700+ for four-day passes.

Are tickets to Comic-Con sold out? Technically, yes. But you can find tickets through resellers such as Stub Hub, Vivid Seats and Ticketsmarter, which means that the price will be higher and you might not be able to purchase certain kinds of passes.

How much can you expect to pay for tickets to Comic-Con? Prices can range from approximately $679 up to around $1,080 for single-day passes.

Unfortunately, tickets for Thursday are sold out online, along with three-day and four-day passes. On the plus side, there are a select number of single-day passes still available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Despite the lack of star power, Comic-Con will be packed with foot traffic. Although major studios like Sony, Universal Pictures, Netflix, Marvel, HBO and Lucasfilms dropped out of Comic-Con, an estimated 135,000 people will attend this year, which is around the same number as last year.