Samsung Unveils New Product Lineup: Get a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for Just $99

Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are now available for pre-order. Here's what you need to know about Samsung's latest product launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
Courtesy of Samsung

Samsung unveiled a new fleet of foldable smartphones, watches, earbuds and more on Wednesday (Aug. 10), including the Galaxy Z Flip 4, GalaxyWatch 5 and Galaxy Buds Pro 2. The newly revealed products are up for pre-order and will be released on Aug. 26.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available for just $99 with eligible trade-in. The upgraded phone comes equipped with an enhanced camera that allows users to snap high-quality selfies right from the Cover Screen with the main camera, which now features Portrait Mode. Additionally, the Z Flip 4’s sensor is 65 percent brighter for better photos and stable videos (day or night).

Users can shoot hands-free video or capture full group selfies at multiple angles by partially folding Z Flip4 to activate FlexCam. Additionally, Samsung partnered with Meta, which means FlexCam is optimized for social media platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $99
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Pre-order)
$99 (with eligible trade-in) $999
Buy Now 1

Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports fast charging (the 3,700mAh battery charges up to halfway in about 30 minutes) and is available in three storage capacity options: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The phone will come in legacy colors bora purple and graphite along with new colors pink, gold and blue. Customers can also design their very own Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition with glass colors and frame with 75 combinations to choose from.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999.99, but you can get up to $900 off with a trade-in credit. The exclusive offer, available at Samsung, ends on Aug. 25.  Galaxy Z Fold 4 ($1,799.99), Galaxy Watch 5 ($329.99), Galaxy Watch 5 Pro ($499.99) and Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition ($279.99), Galaxy Buds Pro2 ($229.99) are included in the lot of new releases. The products are also available for pre-order via Samsung’s Amazon store.

Customers who pre-order a Z Fold4 or Z Flip4 between now and August 25 will receive a complimentary storage upgrade. Other Samsung deals include a free Charger Duo and up to $75 Samsung credit with eligible smartwatch trade-in when you purchase the Galaxy Watch5 (up to $125 credit for Galaxy Watch 5 pro). Get a free wireless charger when you buy a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro, plus and up to a $50 Samsung credit for trading in select previous Galaxy Buds models. Find more information here.

