BTS Stars in Ads for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 & Z Fold 5: Here’s How to Get a Free Phone

Welcome to the flip side.

On Wednesday (July 26), Samsung tweeted photos of BTS’ Jimin, RM, J-Hope and Suga in ads for the latest iteration of Samsung’s foldable phones announced earlier in the day during Samsung Unlocked.

The new Galaxy Flip 5 and Fold 5 are equipped with a few upgrades. For example, Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a slimmer hinge design that makes it lie completely flat and enhanced camera capabilities including Flex mode, Flex Cam, Astro Photo and the ability to take hands-free photos.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 ($999.99) is available in 256GB and 512GB and comes in four colors including graphite, cream, lavender and the mint green phone which happens to be J-Hope’s “favorite.”

As Samsung’s “thinnest and lightest” phone to date, Galaxy Z Fold 5 ($1,799.99) has a massive 7.6-inch, multi-screen design and an option for a floating window page. It features an all-new Flex Hinge design, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Armor Aluminum, and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. The Z Fold 5 is available in icy blue, phantom black and cream.

Suga and RM are seen holding the Z Fold 5 in Samsung’s Twitter thread posted Wednesday. “Every moment is a great moment to wear his brightest smile and take the best selfies on the #GalaxyZFlip5,” reads one caption, while the other notes, “As the rapper and songwriter in BTS, it’s no wonder that SUGA loves multitasking features on #GalaxyZFold5 – great when he’s writing lyrics on the go!”

For #RM of @BTS_twt, every moment is a great moment to wear his brightest smile and take the best selfies on the #GalaxyZFlip5. #JoinTheFlipSide #GalaxyxRM pic.twitter.com/I51moXXYsC — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) July 26, 2023

“Samsung is revolutionizing the mobile industry with foldables by setting the standard and continually refining the experience,” TM Roh, president and head of mobile experience business at Samsung Electronics said in a news release. “Every day, more people choose our foldables because they offer an experience people want that they can’t get on any other device. Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are the latest devices that prove our commitment to meeting the need of our customers through innovative technology.”

Also unveiled during Samsung Unlocked: the Galaxy Watch6, Galaxy Watch6 Classic, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

How to Get a Free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Want a free phone? Samsung and AT&T are offering trade-in deals that will knock the price of your new phone down to $0.

New and existing AT&T customers can receive a free Galaxy Flip 5 or up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a Galaxy phone trade in from any year, in any condition. AT&T is also offering twice the storage when you pre-order the phone by Aug. 10.

The Z Flip5 is available at major retailers and phone carriers such as AT&T, Amazon and Verizon. Save up to $1,000 off the Flip 5 and Fold 5 with eligible trade-in at Samsung and receive 30% off Samsung Care+, with the purchase of a Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Additionally, select the 256GB versions of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be automatically upgraded to the 512GB version when you pre-order at Samsung. Save up to $540 off when bundling Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Galaxy Fold 5 with Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch6 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will be released on Aug. 11.