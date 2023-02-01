Samsung Unlocked: Here Are Ways to Pre-Order Galaxy S23 Smartphones Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new era begins. Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra alongside a fleet of other new products during the Samsung Unlocked virtual event on Wednesday (Feb. 1).

“The value of impactful technology is measured, not just by what it enables for people today, but also how it contributes to a better future,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “The entire Galaxy S23 series is the new standard-bearer of trustworthy premium smartphone experiences. We’re on a mission to redefine peak performance by bringing together powerful, lasting innovations and sustainability.”

For talking on the phone, listening to music, mobile gaming, streaming videos, capturing photos and more, the new and improved Galaxy S23 series was designed with enhanced capabilities to improve user experience. For example, S23 features Samsung’s most advanced camera to date with 8K video, newly designed CPU micro architecture that boosts processing abilities by approximately 30 percent, optimized GPU that’s around 40 percent faster than Samsung Galaxy S22, optimized NPU technology to balance performance and an AI algorithm designed to help users take stunning photos.

Offering Samsung’s most advances camera system, Galaxy S23 Ultra includes an S pen and is designed to meet any lighting conditions with improved Nightogprahy capabilities and a new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor to capture memories with exceptional precision. The Galaxy S23 series also boasts fast autofocus, Samsung’s first Super HDR selfie camera that snaps images in 60fps for noticeably improved, front-facing photos and video. Galaxy S23 phones are equipped with a long-lasting battery, various storage options (128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1000GB) and multiple charging options (wired, wireless and fast charging).

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series starts at $799.99 (pricing may vary depending on the phone, retailer and/or wireless provider). The all-new Galaxy S23 phones will be released on Feb. 17 and are available in a variety of colors including black, cream, lavender and green.

Pre-order the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 at Samsung.com, Best Buy, Amazon and other major electronics retailers. From now until Feb. 16, customers can save up to $780 with a pre-order of select Galaxy S23 phones at Best Buy, plus up a gift card of up to $100. Amazon is offering a free storage upgrade to 256GB and a $50 gift card when you pre-order Galaxy S23. You can also pre-order the Galaxy S23 series through carries such as Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T.

Want to revamp your personal sound system? Pair the Galaxy S23 with the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro to utilize the 360 Audio Recording feature to enjoy a truly multi-dimensional soundscape.

