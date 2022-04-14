×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Billboard Buys: These BTS-Approved Earbuds Are Cheaper Than AirPods

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live are one of the best wireless earbuds for music lovers, with AKG-tuned audio for crystal clear, studio-quality sound.

BTS
BTS attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on Jan. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

BTS had fans swooning when they appeared in a commercial for Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earbuds. The global superstars took part in Samsung’s “Say Yes to Galaxy Buds” campaign, which saw each of the group members holding the Buds Live earbuds case like a ring box, before opening up the case to “propose” with a pair of the glossy buds.

Explore

Explore

BTS

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Now, Samsung’s wireless earbuds are available at their lowest price this year, on sale for just $99 on Amazon (as of this writing). You can get the Galaxy Buds Live for an additional $40 discount on Samsung.com when you trade in an old pair of earbuds, bringing the price down to just $59. Compare that to Apple’s AirPods Pro, which tend to hover around the $200 range.

Related

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's R.E.M Beauty Is Headed to Ulta: Here's a Sneak Peek of What Will Be Available Online

The Galaxy Buds Live are one of the best wireless earbuds for music lovers, with AKG-tuned audio for crystal clear, studio-quality sound. Get enhanced bass, with crisp mids and highs, for a concert-like, wide open soundspace.

galaxy-buds-live

Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earbuds
$59.99+
Buy Now 1

Unlike some of the other earbuds on the market, Samsung’s Buds Live come with Active Noise Cancellation, which lets you tune out external noise, to focus in on the music. The ANC feature helps to block out airplane noise, traffic noise and even conversations around you (say, if you’re on the subway or at work). Tap the side of the buds if you need to hear something — say, a co-worker’s question or a flight announcement — then tap it again to get back to your tunes.

A single charge gets you up to six hours of playtime; get 21 hours with the included charging case.

BTS promoted a white, “mystic bronze” and black colorway in their Galaxy Buds Live commercial in 2020; Samsung has since added a bold “mystic red” colorway as well (on sale for just $99 as well). The company calls the Buds Live “equal parts earbuds and ear bling,” thanks to their glossy finish and the accompanying jewel-toned charging and storage case. See the latest Galaxy Buds Live earbuds deals on Amazon.com.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad