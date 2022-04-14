Billboard Buys: These BTS-Approved Earbuds Are Cheaper Than AirPods

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

BTS had fans swooning when they appeared in a commercial for Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earbuds. The global superstars took part in Samsung’s “Say Yes to Galaxy Buds” campaign, which saw each of the group members holding the Buds Live earbuds case like a ring box, before opening up the case to “propose” with a pair of the glossy buds.

Now, Samsung’s wireless earbuds are available at their lowest price this year, on sale for just $99 on Amazon (as of this writing). You can get the Galaxy Buds Live for an additional $40 discount on Samsung.com when you trade in an old pair of earbuds, bringing the price down to just $59. Compare that to Apple’s AirPods Pro, which tend to hover around the $200 range.

The Galaxy Buds Live are one of the best wireless earbuds for music lovers, with AKG-tuned audio for crystal clear, studio-quality sound. Get enhanced bass, with crisp mids and highs, for a concert-like, wide open soundspace.

Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earbuds $59.99+ Buy Now 1

Unlike some of the other earbuds on the market, Samsung’s Buds Live come with Active Noise Cancellation, which lets you tune out external noise, to focus in on the music. The ANC feature helps to block out airplane noise, traffic noise and even conversations around you (say, if you’re on the subway or at work). Tap the side of the buds if you need to hear something — say, a co-worker’s question or a flight announcement — then tap it again to get back to your tunes.

A single charge gets you up to six hours of playtime; get 21 hours with the included charging case.

BTS promoted a white, “mystic bronze” and black colorway in their Galaxy Buds Live commercial in 2020; Samsung has since added a bold “mystic red” colorway as well (on sale for just $99 as well). The company calls the Buds Live “equal parts earbuds and ear bling,” thanks to their glossy finish and the accompanying jewel-toned charging and storage case. See the latest Galaxy Buds Live earbuds deals on Amazon.com.