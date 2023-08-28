Samsung’s The Frame TV Gets a Disney Makeover in Limited-Edition Collaboration: Shop Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Samsung and Disney have teamed up for a collaboration to celebrate the media and entertainment conglomerate’s 100th anniversary — and it’s a magical one. Now, you can finally decorate your home with art pieces from Disney shows and movies in the form of The Frame-Disney100 Edition.

The two dropped the collaboration on Thursday (Aug. 24), meaning it’s officially available to order. Disney fans will consider this a major TV deal as you won’t need to settle on just one art piece to decorate your space. Instead, you’ll be treated to 100 pieces of artwork through a slideshow on your TV. You can also choose between three sizes to hang on your wall: 55-inches, 65-inches and 75-inches.

The collaboration has been a special one for the tech brand due to its unique features.

“We are thrilled to offer this one-of-a-kind edition of The Frame to celebrate Disney’s landmark 100th anniversary,” said Samsung’s executive vice president of visual display business Cheolgi Kim in a press release. “These collaborations serve as an exciting way to spotlight The Frame’s distinct features, which revolutionized how we use our screens and consume content. We hope this unique edition of The Frame allows more people to experience the wonderful viewing experience the TV has to offer.”

Only a limited amount of these have been made though, which means you shouldn’t wait too long to jump on it.

Samsung x Disney100 – The Frame TV $1,699.99 Buy Now 1

Along with the special pieces of artwork, you can also expect a special-edition Mickey Mouse remote and branding along the edges of the frame. The design also comes with anti-glare technology to ensure you get the best picture display while you catch new episodes of Star Wars: Ashoka.

