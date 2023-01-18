Samsonite’s BTS ‘Butter’ Collection Is Almost Sold Out: Here’s What’s Still in Stock

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Following a successful launch overseas, the Samsonite RED BTS Butter Recipe Collection is now available in the U.S. and Canada. The 10-piece collection, which launched Stateside on Jan. 12, includes luggage, a backpack, a mini crossbody bag, a pouch bag, an expandable bag (available only in the U.S.) and a three-piece luggage tag set complete with images of melting butter.

Explore Explore BTS See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The hardshell luggage ranges from $220 to $315 for carry-on and trunk-style options available in buttery yellow and midnight black. The luggage features printed graphic motifs and wheel caps channeling the “Butter” vibe. There’s also a DIY customization kit, so that BTS Army members can personalize their new suitcase with interchanging luggage handles, wheel caps and more.

Samsonite/Bighit Music

The collection includes an expandable tote bag ($80) that transforms into a mini tote bag and features the “Butter” logo on the bottom, a pouch bag ($60), three-in-one luggage tags ($45) and a mini crossbody bag ($50).

Samsonite/Bighit

Samsonite/Bighit

BTS Butter & Samsonite RED Mini Crossbody Bag $50 Buy Now 1

Like other BTS merch, the Samsonite collection is nearly sold out, but there are a few pieces still available in limited quantiles like the mini crossbody and pouch bag.

In honor of the new campaign, Samsonite RED debuted a “Butter Recipe” campaign video inspired by the hit single. BTS’ “Butter” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks and broke YouTube’s record for the biggest premiere of all time with nearly 4 million viewers. The “Butter” music video has since surpassed 810 million views on YouTube.

Of course, Samsonite isn’t the only major brand to release a collection celebrating one of the Bangtan Boys’ biggest hits. Nordstrom and Casetify are just two of the brands that have released collections inspired by “Butter.” Click here for more BTS merch that fans won’t be able to resist.