How to Watch Sabrina Carpenter in ‘Emergency’ for Free on Prime Video

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Looking for a new movie to add to your Memorial Day weekend watchlist? Emergency, a comedy-drama-thriller with Sabrina Carpenter, R.J. Cyler, Donald Elise Watkins, Sebastian Chacon, Madison Thompson, Maddi Nichols and Diego Abraham, premiered on Prime Video on Friday (May 27).

Explore Explore Sabrina Carpenter See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The movies centers on three college students who must “weigh the pros and cons of calling the police when faced with an unexpected situation,” according to the Prime Video description.

Emergency is written by K.D. Davila and directed by Carey Williams. The film is produced by Marty Bown, Isaac Klausner, John Fischer.

How to Watch Emergency on Prime Video for Free

There’s only one way to watch Emergency! The film is one of many Prime Video Originals that come included with a membership to Amazon Prime. If you’re already a member, click here to start streaming the film.

Not subscribed yet? Prime is currently offering a free 30-day trial. Join today and stream Emergency along with tons of other content in the Prime Video mega-library of films, movies and TV shows. Reacher, The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Harlem, Invincible, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Upload, The Wheel of Time, The Legend of Vox Machina, I Want You Back and The Protégé, are just some of the exclusive that you will find on the streaming platform.

The membership will cost you $14.99 a month (or $139 a year for the annual plan) after the 30-day free trial ends, but it comes with enough perks that make it well worth the monthly fee. For example, Prime members get free, two-day delivery, exclusive discounts on millions of items, two-hour grocery delivery through Amazon Fresh, access to Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, unlimited books, magazines, Audible narrations and more through Prime Reading, savings on prescriptions and more.

Amazon Prime also provides 50% discounts for qualifying students and EBT/Medicaid recipients, which slices the monthly fee to just $6.99 a month (free 30-day trial included).

Love watching movies? In addition to movies available for free, Prime Video gives you the option to rent or buy movies, including new releases that may still be in theaters.

Some of the upcoming titles headed to Prime Video in June include The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Lake, Chloe, At Home With The Gils, the third season of The Boys and Season 2 of Fairfax.