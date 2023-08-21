×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Sabrina Carpenter Expands on Her Sweet Tooth With Luxurious New Fragrance: Here’s How to Shop Caramel Dream

The pop star will be going live with Billboard, TalkShopLive and Walmart.com/Live to celebrate the Caramel Dream launch on Monday (Aug. 21).

Sabrina Carpenter, Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/GI

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sabrina Carpenter is welcoming fans back into her candy shop with the release of her decadent new fragrance Caramel Dream.

The new collaboration with Scent Beauty continues her fragrance journey following the success of the pop star’s debut perfume, Sweet Tooth. The scent, which was developed in partnership with the original Sweet Tooth formulators Firmenich and Perfumer Gil Clavien, “embraces the spirit of indulgent cravings with a luxurious caramel twist bursting with rich flavor,” per a press release.

The sophisticated, playful fragrance features notes of caramelized amber, patchouli, dark chocolate bean, sugared lemon, orange zest, freesia, vanilla and fluffy musk.

Related

the chainsmokers party never ends

The Chainsmokers Break L.A. Historic Park Attendance Record at First 'Party Never Ends' Show

Explore

Explore

Sabrina Carpenter

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“As an artist, I believe in the power of storytelling through music and various art forms. Perfume, to me, is an emotional extension of my music and personal world, and it allows me to create a stronger connection with my fans,” Carpenter said in a press release. “With this new campaign and Caramel Dream, I want to invite my fans into my world, where every fragrance will tell a unique story that resonates with their hearts.”

To celebrate the launch of Caramel Dream, Carpenter will be going live on Billboard, TalkShopLive, Walmart.com/Live and Facebook on Monday (Aug. 21) at 7 p.m. ET for a special live simulcast event where Caramel Dream will be exclusively available for purchase. In the stream, the “Feather” singer will dive into the making of Caramel Dream, supporting Taylor Swift on the upcoming Latin America leg of the Eras tour and more.

Be sure to tune into the livestream below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad