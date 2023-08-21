Sabrina Carpenter Expands on Her Sweet Tooth With Luxurious New Fragrance: Here’s How to Shop Caramel Dream

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sabrina Carpenter is welcoming fans back into her candy shop with the release of her decadent new fragrance Caramel Dream.

The new collaboration with Scent Beauty continues her fragrance journey following the success of the pop star’s debut perfume, Sweet Tooth. The scent, which was developed in partnership with the original Sweet Tooth formulators Firmenich and Perfumer Gil Clavien, “embraces the spirit of indulgent cravings with a luxurious caramel twist bursting with rich flavor,” per a press release.

The sophisticated, playful fragrance features notes of caramelized amber, patchouli, dark chocolate bean, sugared lemon, orange zest, freesia, vanilla and fluffy musk.

Explore Explore Sabrina Carpenter See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“As an artist, I believe in the power of storytelling through music and various art forms. Perfume, to me, is an emotional extension of my music and personal world, and it allows me to create a stronger connection with my fans,” Carpenter said in a press release. “With this new campaign and Caramel Dream, I want to invite my fans into my world, where every fragrance will tell a unique story that resonates with their hearts.”

To celebrate the launch of Caramel Dream, Carpenter will be going live on Billboard, TalkShopLive, Walmart.com/Live and Facebook on Monday (Aug. 21) at 7 p.m. ET for a special live simulcast event where Caramel Dream will be exclusively available for purchase. In the stream, the “Feather” singer will dive into the making of Caramel Dream, supporting Taylor Swift on the upcoming Latin America leg of the Eras tour and more.

Be sure to tune into the livestream below.