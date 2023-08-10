Run-D.M.C. & Igloo Drop Custom Coolers: Shop the Limited Collection While You Still Can

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Igloo is celebrating the legacy of Run-D.M.C. with two new, custom coolers in honor of the groundbreaking hip-hop group and hip-hop 50th anniversary. The limited drop, which includes a first-of-its-kind Run-D.M.C. It’s Tricky KoolTunes cooler with Bluetooth speakers, launched on Thursday (Aug. 10) a day ahead of hip-hop’s official birthday on Aug. 11.

“Collaborating with RUN DMC is the chance of a lifetime, and we’re beyond thankful to bring together the original undisputed kings of hip-hop and our iconic Playmate cooler,” Adrienne Berkes, Igloo’s vice president of marketing said in a news release. “We’re launching our RUN DMC Collection at a really special time, giving fans the chance to keep celebrating 50 years of hip-hip and 40 years of RUN DMC with their collectible cooler along for the ride.”

“These coolers are great for the beach, concerts, travel, picnic, outside work and all events,” added Daryl “DMC” Matthews.

The Run-D.M.C. ‘It’s Tricky‘ KoolTunes Cooler ($174.99) is a special edition of Igloo’s fan-favorite 14-quart cooler. The cooler holds up to 26, 12-ounce cans and features built-in, weather-resistant Bluetooth speakers. The Run-D.M.C. Graffiti Little Playmate ($39.99) 7-quart cooler holds up to nine cans and pays homage to the group’s classic red, black and white color scheme with the Run-D.M.C. logo on the top, custom artwork and a throwback photo of the group featured on the side.

It’s been a busy week for Run-D.M.C. Reverend Run and D.M.C. helped Adidas launch a pop-up art instillation at Bleecker Trading in New York City on Wednesday. The event included a proclamation ceremony officially declaring August 9 as “Run-D.M.C. Day” in New York City.

On Friday, Run-D.M.C. will take the stage as headliners of Hip-Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium.

Shop the Igloo x Run-D.M.C. collection below.

