Rosalía & Coca-Cola Drop Limited-Edition Flavor: ‘It Reminds Me of My Favorite Fruit’

Rosalía has a new collaboration dropping with Coca-Cola later this month. The beverage giant and the Grammy-winning, multi-platinum selling singer teamed up for a limited-edition Coca-Cola Creations flavor as part of the Coke Move campaign.

Rosalía co-created the flavor, which serves up a unique twist on the classic taste, at the Coca-Cola headquarters in Georgia. “I went to Atlanta, and tried a thousand flavors and chose aromas,” she told Billboard Español. “The whole process of getting to the flavor that you are looking for is a lot of fun.”

“I gave in to the flavors that awakened something in me,” she added. “The ones that made me close my eyes when I tasted them and that seemed more delicious to me. It reminds me a lot of coconut, my favorite fruit, and one that I have always eaten since I was little.”

The Coca-Cola collab includes an exclusive track, “Lie Like You Love Me,” which dropped on Jan. 27. Meanwhile, the special-edition Coke cans and bottles channel Rosalía’s lively personality, with vibrant colors and doodles hand-drawn by the singer. Additionally, fans scan a QR code on the collectible Coca-Cola Move can or bottle to access the digital Coca-Cola Creations Hub featuring exclusive, behind-the-scenes content from the making of “LLYLM” and more.

“Transformation as a means of self-expression is powerful and resonant for today’s generation, and music is the universal language for transformation” said Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company. “Partnering with the inspirational and genre-defying Rosalía to bring to life our latest drop under Coca-Cola Creations has been a blast and has broken new ground for Coca-Cola Creations. We hope our collective fans will love this drink!”

Fans will also get a chance to bid on Rosalía memorabilia, including an autographed helmet, tour outfit, poster and other collectibles. Proceeds from the auction will support the Antonio Gala Foundation, a non-profit based in Rosalía’s home country of Spain that provides residency scholarships to young creators.

The new Coca-Cola Move flavor, available in cans and bottles, will be released in the U.S and in Canada on Feb. 20. Coca-Cola previously collaborated with DJ Marshmello on a limited-edition flavor last year. Aside from the signature flavor and limited-edition drops, Coca-Cola offers Coke vanilla, Coke cherry and cherry vanilla.

Rosalía has a lot in the works. Besides the beverage collab, the 30-year-old recording artist will take the stage at Coachella, which kicks off April 14-16. This year’s festival will be headlined by Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and BLACKPINK. Other names on the bill include Charlie XCX, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, The Chemical Brothers, Blondie, Becky G, Metro Boomin, Latto, Björk, Kali Uichi, Porter Robinson, Glorilla, Jai Paul and Jackson Wang.