Ring Is Releasing a Video Camera for Your Car: Here’s Where You Can Pre-Order the Device

There’s a new Ring camera dropping soon, and it’s designed for your car. The Ring Car Cam, which was unveiled at CES 2023 this week, currently retails for $199.99 and features two wide-angle facing cameras with night vision that detect and records movements.

Like with the other Ring cameras, users will receive real-time alerts when motion is detected. Other cool features, such as Live View and Two-Way Talk in the Ring App, lets you to talk with anyone in your car virtually when it’s parked and connected to your home wifi or LTE.

Get access to 180-day cloud storage when the car is away from your home WiFi and locate it with built-in GPS. If the car is parked, the camera won’t record unless the smart censor detects an “event” or when you activate Live View.

Ring Car Cam is equipped with Alexa technology that allows you to start recording with the sound of your voice and a built-in privacy cover allows you to block the cabin-facing camera, which also electronically shuts off the microphone. The voice control feauture “is particularly helpful if you’re pulled over, or in the case of a fender bender where you want to record the interaction while exchanging information,” per the Ring blog.

If you want to get the Ring Cam for less than $200, you’ll have to act fast, as the price will increase to $249.99 after Jan. 31. The Dash Cam will begin shipping on Feb. 15.

Unfortunately, Car Cam doesn’t work with every vehicle. Some of the incompatible cars include Acura MDX (2006-2022), Honda CR-V (Ice/Hybrid, 2006-20016), 2013 BM F10, 2015 and 2017 Buick Regal, Tesla Model Y (2017-present), Tesla Model 3 (2020-present), 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport, 2021 Mercedes GLE, 450 and Porsche 911. Click here for a full list of vehicles.

Pre-order the Ring Dash Cam below.

Courtesy of Amazon