Rihanna Debuts New Super Bowl Collab: Shop the Fenty x Mitchell & Ness Limited Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fenty and football: A perfect match. With just three weeks left until Rihanna makes her Super Bowl halftime debut, the superstar dropped a new collection of merch to help fans suit up for game day.

The “Lift Me Up” singer teamed with sporting goods giant Mitchell & Ness for a capsule collection available at NFLshop.com, Fanatics.com and MitchellandNess.com.

The Fenty x Mitchell & Ness collection showcases “diversity, equality and freedom.” Featured among the nine unisex pieces are oversize, long-sleeve shirts, along with tees and hoodies available in black or white.

The collection includes a full-snap coaches jacket (only available in black) with NFL and Super Bowl LVII patches embroidered on the front and football and Fenty U.S.A. on the back. Every piece from the collection features either screen-printed graphics or embroidered logos.

Looking for something nostalgic? Rihanna has you covered. The collection includes a retro-style tee with the words “Fenty Athletics” airbrushed across the front. There’s also shirts and hoodies with a photo of Rihanna’s hand holding up a football (the same photo used in Rihanna’s and the NFL’s halftime announcement last year.)

NFL Shop

Unisex Fenty for Mitchell & Ness White Super Bowl LVII Airbrush T-Shirt $49.99 Buy Now 1

This latest Fenty collab is the second drop behind the Savage x Fenty Game Day Collection. Released earlier in the month, the 17-piece limited collection is comprised of football jerseys, boxers, hats, hoodies and a sold-out graphic tee that reads: “Rihanna Concert Interrupted a Football Game Weird But Whatever.”

The Fenty x Mitchell & Ness collection starts at $44.99 for the shirts and up to $134.99 for the hoodies and coaches jacket. Pieces from the collection are available in sizes S-2XL.

Shop the Fenty x Mitchell & Ness collab below. Use code SIDELINE for free shipping at NFLShop.com and code 24BOLT to get free shipping at Fanatics on orders over $24.

NFL Shop

FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Long Sleeve T-Shirt – Black $44.99 Buy Now 1

NFL Shop

FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Long Sleeve T-Shirt – White $59.99 Buy Now 1

NFL Shop

FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Jersey Pullover Hoodie – Black $134.99 Buy Now 1

NFL Shop

FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Long Sleeve T-Shirt – Black $59.99 Buy Now 1

NFL Shop

Fenty for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Pullover Hoodie- White $134.99 Buy Now 1

NFL Shop