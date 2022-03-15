Rihanna Shares Pregnancy Skin-Care Routine: Where to Buy Her Must-Have Beauty Products

Rihanna poses for a picture as she celebrates Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on Feb. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want to glow like Rihanna? You don’t have to be pregnant to take skin care advice from the 34-year-old Fenty Beauty mogul, who opened up about how pregnancy skin has changed her skin and shared a few of her must-have products during a recent interview.

“I definitely have been paying more attention to the amount of moisture that I have on my skin. Your skin goes through a lot of changes during pregnancy, and I’ve been having dry spells where my skin just starts to shed, and I have to over-moisturize. So, protecting my skin from the sun and the environment is huge,” she explained to Bustle.

And where does Rihanna turn to moisturize her skin? Fenty of course. “Instant Reset, my [Fenty Skin] night cream, is a big one, especially when I’m having super dry days,” she added. “That has helped me to revive my skin. Also, Butter Drop — I can’t say it enough because it’s the God honest truth, I go nuts with that. I go through so many jars of that. What else? I hydrate with coconut water and everything just has to be super high in moisture to keep my body hydrated. That’s been a big thing for me.”

The billionaire also spoke about redefining what “maternity” wear looks like (click here for tips on how to rock Rih Rih’s pregnancy reveal look for less) with show-stopping, belly-baring outfits. The super star made a splash at Paris Fashion Week earlier in the month and dazzled in a metallic crop top and glittery maxi skirt during the Fenty Beauty launch at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 12).

Keep reading to shop Rihanna’s top 3 beauty must-haves for glowing, hydrated skin.

Fenty Butta Drop is an all-in-one hydration source. This deliciously whipped oil body cream is packed with tropical oils, butters, and extracts for lasting hydration — without leaving your skin sticky.

A rich gel-cream moisturizer designed to instantly hydrate and reduce the look of fine lines, Instant Reset Night Cream is made with Kahlaria Melon oil, niacinamide, hyaluronic acids and aloe, Japanese raisin tree, Australian lemon myrtle, baobab, cactus flower and green tea.

It’s not just a trend, coconut water offers several benefits — the main being hydration. Coconut water is a natural source of electrolytes and nutrients and has been known to promote healthy, glowing skin, and it’s high in potassium and low in sugar.