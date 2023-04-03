Rihanna Models This Savage x Fenty Sports Bra in Latest Video With Her Adorable Son

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rihanna suited up in Savage x Fenty workout gear for an adorable mommy-son moment that she shared on social media on Sunday (April 2).

“Look who don’t want mommy to workout,” RiRi captioned the video showing off her baby bump and Savage x Fenty sports bra while her son smiles and coos at the camera in a pastel green outfit.

The “Lift Me Up” singer sports the Savage x Fenty Spotlight Low-Impact Bra in the viral video, which racked up 6.7 million likes on Instagram and more than 44,000 comments.

Savage x Fenty’s Spotlight Low-Impact Sports Bra ($44.95) features a full-lined bust with a power-mesh layer for added support, keyhole cutout details and adjustable straps.

Available in black, purple, green and blue in sizes XS-4X, the sports bra has snagged dozens of rave reviews, with customers calling the the garment “amazing,” “perfect” and “my new fave.”

Savage x Fenty launched a selection of new styles including the Special FX collection unveiled on Monday (April 3). The collection is compromised of jumpsuits, high-waisted leggings, bodysuits and low- to medium-impact bras. Savage x Fenty brand ambassador, Jordan Alexander, models pieces from the Special FX collection, which are designed to “lift and shape.”

Looking for spring sales? Savage x Fenty is currently offering up to 65% off sitewide including two for $29 bras and leggings, and $10 satin boxers.

After initially launching online, Rihanna’s lingerie brand has set its sights on brick and mortar, opening stores in Las Vegas; Houston; Atlanta; Los Angeles; Arlington, Va.; and King of Prussia, Penn.

Shop the Savage x Fenty Low-Impact Sports Bra below.