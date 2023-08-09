×
Rihanna & Savage X Fenty Just Dropped a Sultry Maternity Line: Shop It Here

The brand took to social media to announce the new maternity collection with a sweet photo of Rihanna and son RZA.

Rihanna x Savage X Fenty Maternity collection
Rihanna is seen on May 05, 2023 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rihanna is proving pregnancy is sexy through Savage x Fenty’s new maternity collection, which is available to shop now. Rather than focus strictly on regular lingerie and undergarments, the apparel brand is expanding to include moms and moms-to-be with sultry options that are also breastfeeding-friendly.

The new line was announced on Tuesday (Aug. 8), via social media and features a photo of the pregnant 35-year-old singer breastfeeding 1-year-old son RZA in one of the lingerie brand’s new maternity bras, with the line featuring soft fabrics and stylish features.

“Not ur mama’s maternity bras…designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA 🫶🏾 #SavageXMaternity,” the caption on Instagram read followed by photos of the two modeling the maternity wear.

Keep reading to shop the new collection and visit the entire shop here.

black cotton maternity bralette
Savage x Fenty
Savage X Cotton Maternity Bralette
$44.95
Buy Now 1

Looking for an everyday bra? The cotton maternity bralette comes with a soft, breathable material that aims to be sensitive skin-friendly for added comfort. When it’s time to feed your child, the adjustable flap will open up to make breastfeeding as simple as a snap.

light purple lace maternity bralette
Savage X Fenty
Savage Not Sorry Lace Maternity Bralette
$49.95
Buy Now 1

Add some chicness to your maternity bra collection with this lace version that comes with similar features as its cotton predecessor. It comes in a gorgeous light purple shade and black, allowing you to stock up and feel sexy even when it’s time to give your baby their morning breakfast.

white and black t-shirt that reads "make more babies"
Savage X Fenty
Make More Graphic Tee
$59.95
Buy Now 1

Celebrate making babies with a shirt that encourages just that! This graphic T-shirt comes in an oversized fit you can easily pair with some maternity pants, leggings, jeans, bike shorts and more.

ad