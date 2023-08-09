Rihanna & Savage X Fenty Just Dropped a Sultry Maternity Line: Shop It Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rihanna is proving pregnancy is sexy through Savage x Fenty’s new maternity collection, which is available to shop now. Rather than focus strictly on regular lingerie and undergarments, the apparel brand is expanding to include moms and moms-to-be with sultry options that are also breastfeeding-friendly.

The new line was announced on Tuesday (Aug. 8), via social media and features a photo of the pregnant 35-year-old singer breastfeeding 1-year-old son RZA in one of the lingerie brand’s new maternity bras, with the line featuring soft fabrics and stylish features.

“Not ur mama’s maternity bras…designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA 🫶🏾 #SavageXMaternity,” the caption on Instagram read followed by photos of the two modeling the maternity wear.

Looking for an everyday bra? The cotton maternity bralette comes with a soft, breathable material that aims to be sensitive skin-friendly for added comfort. When it’s time to feed your child, the adjustable flap will open up to make breastfeeding as simple as a snap.

Add some chicness to your maternity bra collection with this lace version that comes with similar features as its cotton predecessor. It comes in a gorgeous light purple shade and black, allowing you to stock up and feel sexy even when it’s time to give your baby their morning breakfast.

Celebrate making babies with a shirt that encourages just that! This graphic T-shirt comes in an oversized fit you can easily pair with some maternity pants, leggings, jeans, bike shorts and more.

