Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Loungewear Is Perfect for Cozy Season: Shop the Collection

Countdown to cozy season! The dog days of summer are almost over, and Rihanna is making it easier for fans to stay comfy for fall.

The first batch of Savage x Fenty loungewear, featuring comfy joggers, hoodies, ribbed tanks, boy shorts, pocket tees and other closet staples available in sizes ranging from XXS-4X, debuted on Sept. 8. Items start at around $24.95 for Savage x Fenty VIP members and $32.95 for non-members (VIP members get discounted pricing, plus an additional 50% off for new members). The unisex collection is available in yellow, green, black, purple, brown, red, black and grey. Jordan Alexander and Dove Cameron appear in the campaign.

“At the core, Savage x Fenty is about feeling sexy and confident,” Rihanna said in a statement. “The lounge collection is giving all of that with a chill, laid-back twist. I wanted to bring comfort and realness to everyday pieces that can be styled in whatever way lets you do you.”

The 33-year-old entrepreneur, who welcomed her first child in May, launched her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, in 2017, Savage x Fenty the following year and Fenty Skin in 2021. Savage x Fenty carries bras, panties, lingerie and sleepwear in addition to a men’s boxers briefs, jockstraps and other pieces designed for different shapes and sizes. The successful brand was valued at $1 billion last year and has expanded from online to brick-and-mortar stores opening locations in major cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Houston, in addition to Arlington, Va. and King of Prussia, Penn.

Shop items from the Savage x Fenty Loungewear collection below, including some of Rihanna’s picks.

Xssential Hoodie $32.48 $84.95 62% OFF Buy Now 1

Available in sizes XXS-4X, this unisex hoodie multiple colors including honeycomb yellow (pictured), black caviar, platinum grey, deep forest green and royal boss blue. Rock the hoodie solo or make it a set with the Xssential Rolled Cuff Jogger or the Rib Xssentials High-Waist Leggings.

Xssential Crop Hoodie $24.98 $64.95 62% OFF Buy Now 1

This fleece, crop hoodie is one of Rihanna’s picks. It comes in four colors (purple, yellow, black and grey) and sizes XS-4X.

Xssential Baby Pocket Tee $14.98 $39.95 63% OFF Buy Now 1

Another pick from Rihanna, the Xssential Baby Pocket Tee comes in angel white, late night purple, platinum grey and black caviar. Sizes XS-4X.

Rib Xssentials Slip $19.98 $49.95 60% OFF Buy Now 1

This Rib Xssential Slip is available in black or red in sizes XS-3X (4X is only available in red). Made from comfy, rib knit fabric, the slip features a scoop front and back neckline with side slits.