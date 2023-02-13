×
The ‘MVP’: Rihanna Debuts New Fenty Lipstick During Super Bowl Halftime Show

This Fenty lipstick was "the MVP" of Rih Rih's game day glam. Here's where you can buy it online before it sells out.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance not only proved that being pregnant won’t stop her from putting on a great show, but that Fenty lipstick can withstand one the world’s biggest stages.

The singer/makeup mogul put on a spectacular show in a custom-made red jumpsuit and corset from Loewe, a custom Alaïa coat and Fenty’s Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in a new shade called “The MVP.”

“That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip,” said Priscilla Ono, Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist. “We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty. And to me, there’s nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip.”

The newest addition to Fenty’s Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick was released last week and joins a handful of other shades including C-Suite’Heart, RiRi, H.B.I.C. and Bread Winn’r. According to the product description, Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipsticks offers up a “creamy, whipped texture” that “hugs lips with intense color in one precise swipe.” The $29 lipstick is available at FentyBeauty.com, Sephora, Kohl’s and Ulta Beauty.

Fenty Beauty

The “MVP” Fenty Icon Velvet Lipstick
$29
Buy Now 1

And that’s not the only Fenty Beauty products that made it to the Super Bowl halftime show. Rih Rih also wore Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation ($39) and Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder ($36) – which she touched up mid performance – along with various Fenty Skin products to prep her face and lips, including Fenty Skin Plush Puddin’ Lip Mask ($22) and Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 Sunscreen ($38).  

Leading up to the Super Bowl, Fenty Beauty released a lineup of Game Day essentials which includes this adorable Showstopp’r Football Sponge ($16), a special NFL Showstopp’r Edition of the best-selling Gloss Bomb lip gloss($20) and the limited-edition Showstopp’r Kit ($76).

Click here to shop Super Bowl merch.

