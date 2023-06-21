×
Rihanna Debuts Fenty Beauty’s New ‘Hella Thicc’ Mascara

Get the new mascara through Fenty Beauty, Ulta or Sephora now.

Rihanna
Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Drop everything: Rihanna just announced a new Fenty Beauty mascara — and we’re already obsessed. The Anti singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 21) to show off the latest product from the artist’s beauty brand and gave us a little ASMR in the process.

The video starts off with her holding the black tube of mascara in front of the camera while moving the brush up and down in the tube before applying it to her lashes. Immediately you can see her lashes lift, giving the viral TikTok mascara a run for its money.

“I just want to keep putting it on too, ’cause it’ll look like a fake lash when I’m done,” she said in the video.

The mascara is available wherever Fenty Beauty is sold, including FentyBeauty.com, Ulta and Sephora for less than $20. It’s already garnered close to five stars on Fenty Beauty with reviewers praising its ability to give “long defined eyelashes,” which the “Love on the Brain” singer only confirms in her video.

“And yes, they’re real, they’re real lashes,” the star added at the end of the clip after applying the product to both eyes.

Keep scrolling to watch the full video and shop the Hella Thicc Mascara.

If you’re looking to snag an under $20 tube of mascara that’s Rihanna-approved and will leave your lashes looking “Hella Thicc,” then add this mascara to your cart ASAP.

Black tube of Fenty Beauty mascara
Fenty Beauty
Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara
$19
Buy Now 1

Featuring a tapered brush and full-bodied formula, the Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara aims to lift and add volume to your lashes to produce a thicker appearance. It’s formulated with sweat-, humidity- and transfer-resistant ingredients for a long-lasting and fuller look.

