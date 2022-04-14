Rihanna Bought a Walmart Grill for a Road Trip With A$AP Rocky: Here Are 6 Portable Grills You Can Buy Right Now

Rihanna attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on Sept. 24, 2021.

Even billionaires like Walmart. Rihanna recently revealed that she took a road trip with A$AP Rocky and cooked their food on a “little janky grill” from Walmart.

The pregnant singer name-dropped the retailer in her Vogue magazine cover story, while opening up about her pregnancy and falling for the Harlem rapper. Although the two had been friends for years, the pandemic — and a road trip from Los Angeles to New York City in the summer of 2020 — brought them closer. “I cooked our food on this little janky grill I bought from Walmart,” Rih recalled to Vogue. “I still have it, too. It works like nobody’s business.”

Rih Rih didn’t reveal the brand name, but in the spirit of her Walmart grill, we rounded up a list of the best portable grills that you can use for your next road trip, tailgating party, at-home BBQ and more.

You can find a decent grill for just $25 at Walmart. The Expert Grill measures 17.5 inches with 302 square inches of cooking space (for up to 16 burgers), a porcelain-coated cooking grate, fire bowl and lid; easy-to-adjust dampers to help manage grilling; and wheels on the back legs for easy maneuvering.

You can’t talk grills without mentioning Weber. The Smokey Joe Grill has a near-perfect customer rating, and it’s just $60 at Walmart. The 14-inch charcoal grill features a 147-square-inch cooking area with a plated-steel cooking grate, and a lockable lid to carry it around easily.

This Cusimax Portable Charcoal Grill is also perfect for camping, road tripping and other outdoor activities. The grill is outfitted with handles on both sides, and a compact and lightweight design making it easy to fold it up and put in the back of your car. The grill includes a 17.5-inch cooking rack and 15-inch warming rack, two adjustable ventilation holes to control the air circulation and improve charcoal burning efficiency and the usual enameled lid and bowl.

If you’d rather have propane, this table-top option from Nexgrill is great for cooking on the go. The Nexgrill 1-Burner Portable Propane Gas Grill has 347 square feet of cooking surface (enough space for up to 14 burgers) with an 11,000 BTU main burner. It weighs 20 pounds and has foldable legs with a lockable lid. The grill uses a one-pound propane tank.

Moving up slightly in price, the Coleman Road Trip 225 Tabletop Grill is another affordable and compact grill for a road trip, camping trip, tailgating party, etc. The grill features a push-button ignition system, two adjustable burners, up to 11,000 BTU power, 225 square-inches of cooking space and a lid that locks. Another design from Coleman: Road Trip 285 Standup Propane Grill ($290) and Coleman Roadtrip X Cursion 2-Burner Propane Gas Portable Grill ($335.78).

An awesome little grill with a cute design, the SPRK Camp Grill weighs just eight pounds. It has an auto-ignition to turn on the flame quickly and easily, a removable grease drip tray, a nonstick ceramic grate and adjustable legs.