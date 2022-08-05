Rihanna Wants to Help Hydrate Your Skin for Summer: Where to Buy Fenty Skin’s Fat Water Milky Toner

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The summer can do a number on your skin, but Rihanna is here to help.

Fenty Skin’s Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence, released on Friday (Aug. 5), is designed to hydrate skin and lock in moisture. The new edition to the Fenty Skin family retails for $32 and expands on the original Fat Water toner serum. It’s made with nourishing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and tamarind to plump and hydrate skin, mineral PCAs and panthenol to instantly hydrate and soften, strengthening the skin’s moisture barrier to improve texture, tone and the look of pores over time.

“What I’ve always loved about the original Fat Water is that it’s such a quick, yet viral step in the skincare routine,” Rihanna said in a statement. “It gives you the benefits of a toner and a serum all in one. With Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence, I wanted to create a ‘sister’ product that would really quench dry skin fast and improve that moisture barrier, but also give you the quick toning benefits that we all know and love from out Fat Water toner serum.”

The hydrating toner comes in a thick, milky texture and features a light, fresh scent reminiscent of lush tropical fruits and flowers. Additional ingredients include vitamin E and Niacinamide to brighten and even skin tone while reducing the appearances dark spots. Barbados cherry (acerola), Kalahari melon and green tea extracts are included to soften, condition and nourish skin.

Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence is available in stores and online at Sephora, FentySkin.com, Kohl’s, Harvey Nichols and Boots UK.

