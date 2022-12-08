×
Rihanna’s Fenty Perfume Is Now Available at Sephora — But Only for a Limited Time

"I'm excited to bring the Fenty Eau de Parfum experience in-store so that people can discover it in a new way," said the star.

Rihanna
Rihanna attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video at Allied Studios on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. Emma McIntyre/GI for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fenty Eau de Parfum, the first luxury fragrance from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty empire, officially launches at Sephora on Thursday (Dec. 8).  The sweet and spicy fragrance will be available at Sephora stores and online for a limited holiday run that ends on Dec. 27.

“Fragrance is so personal – it represents something different and smells unique for each person. I’m excited to bring the Fenty Eau de Parfum experience in-store so that people can discover it in a new way,” Rihanna said in a statement.

The multi-faceted fragrance retails for $140 and features intoxicating scents of magnolia, musk, tangerine and Bulgarian rose handpicked by Rihanna, who worked alongside LVMH Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, to create a “sensual warm floral experience.”

“That’s the thing I love the most: It’s an experience, it’s a memory, encapsulated into a fragrance. Once you smell it, you’ll never forget it.”

“I wanted a rich color that really represented all genders from across all walks of life,” she continued. “Brown is my favorite color. Brown is who I am. Brown is what I come from. If I’m going to make a fragrance that represents me, even the body language of the bottle needs to marry that. So I wanted something brown, but also transparent so you could see the liquid and the fragrance you’re about to experience.”

After the limited run at Sephora, Fenty Eau de Parfum will continue to be available at FentyBeauty.com while supplies last.

Purchase Fenty Eau de Parfum from Sephora via the link below (beauty insiders can save 20% with code GETGIFT, and 30% off Sephora Collection). For more scented stories, check out our list of affordable perfume gifts sets to buy for the holiday days.

Sephora
Fenty Eau de Parfum
$133 $140 5% off% OFF
Buy Now 1

