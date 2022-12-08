Rihanna’s Fenty Perfume Is Now Available at Sephora — But Only for a Limited Time

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fenty Eau de Parfum, the first luxury fragrance from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty empire, officially launches at Sephora on Thursday (Dec. 8). The sweet and spicy fragrance will be available at Sephora stores and online for a limited holiday run that ends on Dec. 27.

“Fragrance is so personal – it represents something different and smells unique for each person. I’m excited to bring the Fenty Eau de Parfum experience in-store so that people can discover it in a new way,” Rihanna said in a statement.

The multi-faceted fragrance retails for $140 and features intoxicating scents of magnolia, musk, tangerine and Bulgarian rose handpicked by Rihanna, who worked alongside LVMH Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, to create a “sensual warm floral experience.”

“That’s the thing I love the most: It’s an experience, it’s a memory, encapsulated into a fragrance. Once you smell it, you’ll never forget it.”

“I wanted a rich color that really represented all genders from across all walks of life,” she continued. “Brown is my favorite color. Brown is who I am. Brown is what I come from. If I’m going to make a fragrance that represents me, even the body language of the bottle needs to marry that. So I wanted something brown, but also transparent so you could see the liquid and the fragrance you’re about to experience.”

After the limited run at Sephora, Fenty Eau de Parfum will continue to be available at FentyBeauty.com while supplies last.

