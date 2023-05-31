Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Rings in ‘Summatime’ With New Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether your summer vibe is full-on glam or dewy minimalism, Rihanna wants to give your makeup collection a glow-up. To help you prep for sunnier days, her brand Fenty Beauty has released a “Summatime” collection featuring shades inspired by sunsets.

The new products feature a pink and orange ombré design that comes in the form of a lip stain, cheek and lip stick, refillable lipstick and limited-edition water bottle. All of these are available wherever Fenty Beauty is sold including the Fenty Beauty site, Ulta Beauty and Sephora.

The brand took to Instagram to show off the new limited-time collection while providing some nail inspo, captioning the post “#SUMMATIME is all about catching a vibe and the sunset themed, gradient colors on our limited edition #FENTYICON case is giving just that.”

Get ready for summer and shop Fenty Beauty’s new collection below while it’s still in stock.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best sunscreens, refillable lipsticks and AAPI beauty and skincare brands.

Ulta Beauty

Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain $27 Buy Now 1

Nothing completes a kissable pout like a hydrating lip stain and Fenty’s exclusive Poutsicle is up for the challenge. The lip product comes in fuchsia and purple, which will add a vibrant pop to your makeup look. It’s also customizable allowing you to go from a sheer look to medium coverage.

Sephora

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Color-Adaptive Lip + Cheek $32 Buy Now 1

Fenty’s Beauty Match Stix is the ultimate versatile product to have in your arsenal. Not only can you apply it to your lips and cheeks, but the shade is unique to the individual as it reacts to your body’s natural chemistry to provide your own personal color.

Ulta Beauty

Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick $20 Buy Now 1

No matter if you’re going out for drinks or to a picnic in the park, the Semi-Matte Refillable Lipsticks are travel necessities. Choose from three shades (fuchsia, magenta and orange) or stock up on all of them. The formula also uses hydrating ingredients including hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E.

Ulta Beauty

Fenty Icon The Case: Semi-Matte Lipstick Summatime Edition $15 Buy Now 1

Carry your refillable lipstick in style with this limited edition case that’s boasting a trendy ombré design. Just attach your latest lipstick to the bullet base, close the case and throw the compact product into your purse.

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Summatime Water Bottle $24 Buy Now 1

Fenty’s Summatime Water Bottle is ready to be your accessory of the summer as it boasts a gorgeous sunset-inspired coloring and convenient clip for attaching to your backpack or purse. Now you can stay hydrated in style!