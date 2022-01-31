Here’s How to Rock Rihanna’s Exposed Baby Bump Look For Less

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rihanna is setting trends — even while pregnant.

In photos snapped by Shutterstock and published by People, A$AP Rocky and singer/makeup mogul revealed that they are expanding their family while taking a romantic stroll around New York City. RiRi is seen wearing a long pink puffy winter coat with only the top button fastened, leaving her bare baby bump on display over her low, light blue jeans.

Following the news, fashion brand Boohoo revealed that searches for “baby bump” have soared 488% as fans try to recreate her announcement look and bid farewell to unflattering maternity clothes by jumping on the “exposed bump” trend.

If you’re looking for the perfect longline, pink puffer coat, look no further. Boohoo is offering a very similar style in a dusty pink color, currently on sale for $48 (60% its original price of $120). Shop the look here. Keep the coat open, and your ‘fit will be on full display — with a baby bump or not.

Buy Boohoo Pink Puffer coat

Courtesy of Boohoo

If you’ve fallen in love with the hot pink color, JCPenney has an oversized fuchsia puffer on 70% clearance for $53. Shop it here.

Buy JCPenney Hot Pink Puffer coat

As for RiRi’s ripped low-rise jeans, PrettyLittleThing has an affordable, wide selection of the on-trend denim style, which works for anyone who loves Y2K trends and, of course, those who want to show off their baby bumps.

The PLT Light Blue Acid Wash Baggy Ripped Low Rise Boyfriend Jeans are almost identical to the ones RiRi was wearing, and they come in sizes 0 – 12 for just $55. Shop the look here.

Buy PrettyLittleThing Low Rise jeans

To complete the look, Rihanna wore a string of pearls and a large, gold cross necklace that dangles over her pregnant belly. Amazon offers plenty of long, pearl necklaces, including this four-pack for just $14.99, and this rosary with both a cross and pearls for $11.95.

Not into the pearls? No problem. There are plenty of options for gold crosses that achieve the same look, like this Amazon one for just $24.

