Here Are 7 Things You Missed at Revolve Festival 2022

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fashion retailer Revolve teamed up with Los Angeles hospitality company The h.wood Group last weekend to bring some of today’s biggest stars to the desert for Coachella’s most coveted party.

Besides some star-studded performances — including a surprise appearance from Post Malone — guests were treated to some exclusive, immersive experiences that doubled as both a moment to try a new product or take a sweet Instagram photo.

Billboard was on-site at the big event, so see below for eight of our favorite Revolve Festival moments that made it the ultimate Coachella party. Shop the Revolve Festival Shop, curated with Zip here, until April 30.

Post Malone’s surprise performance

Posty made his way to the Revolve Festival stage on Saturday night (April 16) to surprise attendees with a hit-filled performance, including a pumped-up rendition of “Congratulations” alongside onstage guest Quavo.

“We’ve had a f—ing, hell of a f—ing ride and I just want everybody to know that I’m so grateful and so appreciative and so happy and I’m so f—ing blessed to be able to come up here and sing these f—ing songs with you guys,” Post Malone sweetly told the crowd, visibly emotional and happy. “The most important f—ing thing is to spread love wherever the f— you go. It takes a second out of your day, and it could change somebody’s life. Especially now, times are so f—ing dark. So much love to Ukraine, so much love to everybody struggling. So much love to everybody. COVID has taken such a toll on the f—ing world.”

Post Malone singing ‘Congratulations’ with Quavo at Revolve Festival pic.twitter.com/KuRYFQslse — Post Malone News (@NewsPosty) April 17, 2022

Jack Harlow flying “First Class” onstage

Just a day before it was announced that he notched his first solo Billboard Hot 100 chart topper with “First Class,” Jack Harlow performed the catchy TikTok viral hit at Revolve Fest.

The best part, of course, was the crowd chanting along to the interpolation of Fergie’s 2007 two-week Hot 100 No. 1, “Glamorous.”

A whole café dedicated to K-pop

Spotify served as the exclusive streaming partner at the event, and in celebration of the streaming platform’s “K-Pop ON!” playlist, Revolve Festival’s Spotify K-Pop Café featured an interactive Blend-themed smoothie bar, and brought life to the fashion, beauty, food and, of course, music that Korean culture has contributed to the world.

The bar also served dalonga coffee, a whipped Korean coffee made with instant coffee, sugar, hot water and milk. The name “dalgona” comes from a Korean street snack which tastes honeycomb toffee (If you’ve seen Netflix’s Squid Game, dalgona is the candy used in the third episode’s challenge). The way dalgona is somewhat similar to the process of making whipped coffee, so a Korean TV personality named the coffee after that, according to My Korean Kitchen.

818 Tequila cocktails to beat the desert heat

Revolve Festival attendees got to choose between two specialty cocktails featuring Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila — which served as the ultimate refreshment as La Quinta, Calif., temperatures reached nearly 95 degrees.

The “Palm Springs Paloma” featured a reviving mix of 818’s tequila blanco, fresh grapefruit juice, lime juice, hibiscus tea and agave syrup.

“Kenny’s Favorite Marg,” meanwhile, put a sweet twist on the classic margarita with 818 tequila reposado, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, agave syrup and Tajin lining the rim for a bit of spice.

Shop 818 with one-hour delivery via Drizly here.

Willow bringing some pop-punk to Revolve Fest

Dressed in the ultimate cool-girl ‘fit, Willow rocked a black, cropped halter top and matching mini skirt, complete with fishnet stockings, yellow calf-high socks and Converse sneakers.

The 21-year-old took the stage as Sunday’s (April 17) special guest, and performed all her latest hits, proving once again that she’s the music star to watch in 2022.

WILLOW cantando “Gaslight” no Revolve Fest! 💛 • © leannetessa #Coachella pic.twitter.com/BZrQgsZr3Q — Willow Smith Brasil (@willowsbra) April 18, 2022

La Croix’s cherry blossom themed booth

To highlight La Croix’s brand new cherry blossom flavor, the sparkling water company created a springtime photo booth just in time for cherry blossom season, complete with disco balls, balloons and, of course some ice-cold La Croix cans for taste testing and fun merch.

La Croix’s cherry blossom-flavored drink is currently in stock at Target, so make sure to order an eight-pack box for yourself here.