Attention, Last-Minute Shoppers! These Retailers Offer Curbside & In-Store Pickup

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Waited until the last minute to finish your holiday shopping? With just two days before Christmas, last-minute shoppers plan to hit the streets in droves but procrastination isn’t the only thing driving this seasonal shopping ritual, ” target=”_blank”>inflation has a lot do with why many people waited until the last minute.

If you’re a last-minute shopper, we rounded up a list of more than a dozen retailers that offer in-store and curbside pickup, plus their store hours on Christmas Eve. However, some stores close early on Christmas Eve, so you might need to reach out directly for more information.

What’s open on Christmas Day? CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Kroger and most grocery stores will be open along with movie theaters and certain restaurants.

See below for a roster of retailers that offer in-store and curbside pickup.

13 Retailers That Offer BOPIN (Buy Online Pickup in Stores):

Best Buy – From earbuds to appliances, Best Buy has huge selection of gift-worthy items that you can order online and pick up in stores. To do so, place and order and click “store pickup” at checkout, select the store of your choice and you’ll be contacted when the order is ready. Best Buy’s last-minute holiday sale ends on Christmas Eve (the store will be open from 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.).

Bloomingdale’s – Spend while you save at Bloomingdale’s. Shoppers will get $25 off for every $100 spent during the Great Gift Mas Sale (ends Dec. 24). The store offers same-day delivery (on orders placed an by noon) and in-store and curbside pickup within about two hours of placing your order. Bloomingdale’s will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Christmas Eve at select locations.

Target – Place your order online and pick up in store, curbside pickup (via the Target app), or have your items delivered through the Shipt app. Target’s Christmas Eve hours are from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Walmart – Get last-minute gifts and holiday savings at Walmart (Christmas Eve store hours: 6 a.m-6 p.m.). To BOPIS, place your order online, choose a time slot and an associate will grab your items and beg them up. Walmart will send a “ready for pickup” email when the order is ready.

Kohl’s – Order last-minute gifts by 1 p.m. and pick them up by 6 p.m. at Kohl’s. Save an extra 20% off (in-store and online) with code: ENJOY20. Kohl’s will be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Macy’s – Save up to 60% off select items during Macy’s Last-Minute Gift Sale and in-store pickup within two hours of placing your order. Christmas Eve store hours: 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Nordstrom – From stocking stuffers to gift options, Nordstrom has enough variety for anyone on your list. To order online and pick up in store, click the product details and select “free pickup,” followed by same-day or next-day pickup. Once your order is ready, you’ll receive an email with further directions to pick it up. Nordstrom’s Christmas Eve store hours: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Finish Line – Place an order at Finish Line.com or on the app, click the “shop by store” feature, chose your location and checkout like normal. After the order is placed, you’ll receive an email confirming the purchase and another letting you know when to pick it up. Be sure to bring your confirmation email and an ID to pick up your purchase. Finish Lines usually closes at 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. depending on the location. Customer Care hours are 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Nike – Shop Nike.com or use the Nike app to place your holiday order and save up to 50% off select items for a limited time. Tap “delivery” and “pickup” to see if your item is available for pickup at a local store. If so, your order will be ready within two hours (you’ll receive an email code when it’s time to pick up). Visit the pickup desk to retrieve your item in store or choose the option for curbside pickup. Nike’s Christmas Eve hours are from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at select locations.

Dick’s Sporting Goods – DSG offers one-hour curbside, or in-store pickup (you can also add another person to your pickup order at checkout). Right now, shoppers can save 50%-60% off thousands of items, including Nike, Adidas and more. DSG stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Urban Outfitters – To order online and pick up in stores, simply click the “pickup” option at checkout, choose the most convenient location and the store will let you know when the order will be available. And if you purchase a $50 gift card, Urban Outfitters will give you $10 off your next purchase of $50+.

Clothing retailers such as Gap, Old Navy, H&M, JCPenny, Carter’s, Free People, Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Express also offer in-store and curbside pickup.

Costco – Costco has a huge warehouse of perfectly giftable products that you can order online and pickup in store. Click here for more details. Costco will be open from 8 a.m-5 p.m. on Christmas Even (6 p.m. in select locations).

The Home Depot – Save up to 45% off select tools, plus free two-day delivery at Home Depot. Most in-store pickup orders are ready within a few hours (click here for more details). Home Depot closes at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.