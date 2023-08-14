‘Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback’: How to Watch the New Documentary Online for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Just in time for Elvis Week, a new documentary will take an in-depth look at the historical live-aired special dubbed the superstar’s “comeback” performance, which is dropping Tuesday (Aug. 15) on Paramount+. Titled Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback, this new documentary will feature exclusive footage and interviews Elvis fans won’t want to miss.

Elvis made history on Dec 3, 1968, when he performed “Jailhouse Rock,” “Hound Dog” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love” live in a studio in Burbank, California. It was one of the most-watched programs of that year and marked a major turning point for the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s career. Within the Paramount+ doc, you’ll get to hear from the special’s original director, Steve Binder, as well as interviews with Elvis experts, memories from Elvis’ audience members and new versions of Elvis hits by musicians including Darius Rucker and Maffio. As a bonus, fans can see scenes that were cut from the original special.

Keep reading to learn how to watch the documentary online without cable.

When & How to Watch Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback

Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback is dropping on Paramount+ on Tuesday (Aug. 15), which is also the anniversary of when the singer signed his first managerial contract marking the major start of his career. It will be exclusive to Paramount+, which means that current subscribers can tune into the streaming platform for no additional cost.

Not subscribed? You have a couple options to choose from when incorporating Paramount+ into your streaming. You can sign up for the platform and choose from two plans or Prime members can add the premium channel to their Prime Video account.

With Paramount+, you can choose between the Paramount+ Essential plan, which is $5.99/month and comes with limited ads, tens of thousands of Paramount+ Originals, movies and TV shows, NFL on CBS live, Champion League Soccer and news through CBS live. If you want to expand your library of offerings, you can choose the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, which includes everything in the Essential plan, plus no ads, Showtime originals, movies and sports, your local live CBS news station, the ability to download programs onto your mobile device and more.

The platform is home to a bunch of original shows and movies such as Zoey 102, Queen of the Universe, Fatal Attraction, Rabbit Hole, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, 1923, iCarly, Yellowstone, The Good Fight, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Why Women Kill and Before I Forget.

If you’re watching from outside the U.S., you can still watch Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback through ExpressVPN, which gives you access to Paramount+, Prime Video and other platforms.

Check below to watch the trailer for the documentary.