Razer’s New Kraken Kitty Headsets Are the Purr-fect Addition to Your Gaming Setup: Shop the Drop Here

Celebrate international cat day with a new pair of cat-ear headphones that'll show off your love for felines.

Razer Kraken Kitty Ears new headsets
Razer

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

International Cat Day celebrates its 21st year on Tuesday (Aug. 8), and to honor the felines, gaming brand Razer dropped a new line of Kraken Kitty headsets you’ll want to replace your over-ear headphones with. The brand wasn’t kitten around with its expansion of the popular cat-themed headsets as it released two new version of the cat ear headsets including a wired version and a Bluetooth style.

Both versions are available to shop now on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Razer.com and come with a 50% bigger design that’ll help infuse some style into your gaming setup.

The brand took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the release and show off the new styles.

“The OG kitty headset makes the purr-fect return. Celebrate International Cat Day with our all-new Razer Kraken Kitty V2, V2 BT and Kitty Ears V2—made for gamers, streamers and everyone else,” the caption read.

Keep reading to shop the new releases below.

pink and gray wired headphones with cat ears and microphone attached

Amazon

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 USB Wired RGB Headset
$99.99
Buy Now From Amazon 1

Add some personality to your gaming accessories with this wired headset from Razer that comes with decorative cat ears and a built-in microphone. It comes with Chroma technology with customizable features to infuse your personality into including over 16.8 million colors and various effects that’ll respond to alerts, emotes and more.

pink and gray bluetooth headphones with cat ears

Amazon

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT Wireless RGB Headset
$99.99
Buy Now From Amazon 1

Want to take the your streaming on the go? Whether you’re listening to music or playing your Nintendo Switch, this wireless headset comes with Bluetooth compatibility that’ll connect to most devices, up to 40 hours of battery life, customizable headset lighting and more.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best laptop deals, portable chargers and earbuds under $50.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

