Queen Latifah Returns to CoverGirl in Multiyear Partnership That Will Include a New Collection

Queen Latifah at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Queen Latifah’s relationship with CoverGirl has come “full circle.” The Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated actress, recording artist, producer, author and entrepreneur is re-teaming with CoverGirl, the makeup giant announced on Monday (May 9).

The Equalizer star joins the brand in a multiyear partnership and will be the face of an upcoming collection.

Explore Explore Queen Latifah See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“You know what they say…Once a COVERGIRL always a COVERGIRL,” Latifah tweeted on Monday. “It is such an honor to be back with the @COVERGIRL family and be able to work alongside boundary-pushing, diverse, and game-changing women.”

You know what they say…Once a COVERGIRL, always a COVERGIRL 💙 It is such an honor to be back with the @COVERGIRL family and be able to work alongside boundary-pushing, diverse, and game-changing women. #COVERGIRLPartner #EasyBreezyBeautiful pic.twitter.com/XDdaTwDkxW — Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) May 9, 2022

In an additional statement, the New Jersey native noted, “It feels like a full circle moment to be back with my COVERGIRL family. I’m excited to reconnect and collaborate with them once again to bring inclusivity to the forefront every step of the way, from product creation to ad development to product dissemination. I’m excited to be back and look forward to what we can create together!”

“Bringing back Queen Latifah to the COVERGIRL family was a no-brainer for us,” said Stefano Curti, chief brands officer of consumer beauty at Coty, the brand’s parent company. “Latifah is one of the most powerful voices of our generation and we are thrilled to join her in her endeavors to inspire and evoke change. She has helped us evolve the brand to include products that help women and men of all ages and skin tones live their true selves with beauty that fit their needs. The future is big for COVERGIRL and Queen Latifah.”

Latifah first partnered with CoverGirl in 2001 and went on to launch makeup collections for the brand, including Clean Foundation and Outlast Lipcolor. In January 2006, Latifah released the Queen Collection, an inclusive line with CoverGirl that became one of the first mainstream cosmetics collections designed for darker skin tones.

The Queen Collection shifted the beauty landscape and encouraged other brands to follow suit. CoverGirl has continued to include deeper shades in their collections such as their TruBlend Liquid Foundation collection, which features more than 50 different shades and is available at major retailers such as Target, Walgreens, Ulta and Amazon.