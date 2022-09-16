Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: When It Is & How to Watch From Anywhere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Buckingham Palace has released additional details on the funeral Queen Elizabeth II, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday (Sept. 19), followed by a committal service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The service and accompanying ceremonial arrangements “will pay tribute to The Queen’s extraordinary reign, and Her Majesty’s remarkable life of service as Head of State, Nation and Commonwealth,” the Palace shared in a press announcement on Thursday (Sept. 15).

The Queen is currently lying in state while tens of thousands of public mourners pay their respects. Her casket arrived at Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in a procession from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon. A vigil around the coffin will be held on Friday (Sept. 16) evening.

The Queen will lie in state until Monday at 6:30 a.m. BST/1:30 a.m. ET. At approximately 10:44 a.m. BST (5:44 a.m. ET), the casket will be transported to Westminster Abbey in a gun carriage. King Charles III and members of the royal family will follow behind the casket, which is scheduled to arrive at Westminster Gate at 10:52 BST (5:52 a.m. Eastern time) for the state funeral.

Read on for details on how to watch the service on TV or online.

How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will begin at 11 a.m. BST/6 a.m. ET, although most networks will begin coverage earlier than that. The committal service is scheduled for 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET. Live footage of the funeral will air on the four major networks: NBC, CBS, Fox and ABC, in addition to cable networks CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, and C-SPAN. The funeral will also broadcast live on BBC, BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, Sky News and ITV. PBS will broadcast the BBC’s live, uninterrupted coverage of the funeral beginning at 3 a.m. ET.

If you already have cable, satellite, or a TV antenna that picks up local channels, simply check your local listings for channel information. Viewers who want to watch online or without cable can stream live through platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, Direct TV Stream, Sling TV, Vidgo, and Fubo TV. Many of the streaming plans listed include a free trial, so you can watch the funeral without paying anything up front. You can also sign in to NBC, ABC and other networks via their respective apps or websites to watch the funeral from a TV, computer, laptop, phone and other devices. Certain outlets — such as C-SPAN and the BBC — will likely broadcast the funeral on their YouTube pages as well.

Philo customers can access local channels with the help of an antenna, Paramount+ subscribers can watch local CBS stations live on the Paramount+ Premium plan, and Peacock provides live coverage of NBC with its Premium Plus plan. Amazon Prime members can stream Paramount+ on Prime Video and CBS News. If you’re currently outside the U.S. but are subscribed to Prime Video, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock, Paramount+ or other streaming services, you can access them through ExpressVPN.

The Queen’s state funeral is expected to be attended by 2,000 guests including heads of state from around the globe, government representatives, and foreign royal families. The funeral will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, who will also pronounce the blessing. The sermon will be delivered by Archbishop of Canterbury, who will also give the Commendation.

Last Post will sound towards the end of the service at 11:55 a.m. BST/6:55 a.m. ET, followed by two minutes of silence. The funeral will close with the British National Anthem at approximately 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET.

After the funeral, the coffin will be transported through the Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London’s Hyde Park Corner. It will arrive at 1 p.m. BST, with the King and the Royal family following behind. The procession will continue to Wellington Arch where the coffin will be transported by hearse to Windsor Castle. The committal ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET.