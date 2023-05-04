Netflix Celebrates ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel With a Royal Collection of Queen Charlotte Tea

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fit for a queen! Netflix’s heavily anticipated Queen Charlotte series, a six-episode Bridgerton prequel, premieres Thursday (May 4). To celebrate, the Netflix Shop released a royal collection of teas and a five-piece beauty kit.

Consisting of three flavors, the $15 tea comes in a beautiful tin can featuring photos of a young Queen Charlotte, King George and Lady Danburry. Flavors include Queen Charlotte Royal Celebration Tea, which is a fruity and aromatic black tea, while Lady Danburry Topaz Citrus Tea serves up a blend of orange and lemon. There’s also a berry-flavored Amethyst Tea.

Want them all? The Queen Charlotte Three Tea Gift Set comes with all three flavors for $50.

Also new to the Netflix Shop, the Queen Charlotte x Elemis Kit ($75). Designed in partnership with Shondaland’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the beauty kit comes packaged in a custom velvet pouch and features Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, along with the brand’s rose marine cream, facial oils and hair pins.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story chronicles a young Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George III, which sparks an “epic love story and transforms high society,” according to the series description. The show’s soundtrack features renditions of SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me,” Beyoncé’s “Halo” and “Déjà Vu,” an orchestral version of Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You” and more.

The real-life Queen Charlotte, who ruled over Great Britain and Ireland and was a descendant of Black Portuguese royals, was born in Germany and learned English after marrying Britain’s King George III. Queen Charlotte ruled from 1761 until her death in 1818.

Need a Mother’s Day gift for the Bridgerton fan in your life? Shop the Netflix Queen Charlotte tea collection below.

