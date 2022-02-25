PS5 Restock: Where to Buy the Hard-to-Find Console Without Spending a Fortune

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Have you been trying to get your hands on a PS5? The search alone can be stressful, especially with chip shortages hampering production and the growing number of retailers that sell Sony’s hard-to-get console. Thankfully, there are a few different retailers like Amazon and Walmart that have PS5 consoles available right now while others like Best Buy will likely be restocking at some point.

To make the search easier, we put together a list of a few places where you can purchase a PS5 online. The consoles can run you anywhere from the $500 list price up to $1,000. Keep reading for more details, links and pricing information.

Walmart launched a members-only PS5 restock on Thursday (Feb. 24) but it sold out within hours, which means the price went right back up. The deal offered Walmart Plus subscribers a chance to purchase a PS5 digital edition for $399 and the XBOX Series X for $499. The good news? You can still get a PS5 console at Walmart but it’ll cost you more than the usual price.

When restocks sell out, the going price for PS5 consoles can cost hundreds more than you would usually pay. Because there are no regular-priced PS5s at Best Buy and other retailers, we searched for some of the cheaper options. Stock X, for example, has consoles for around $730 and up, which is a bit cheaper than some of the other websites. Ebay is another resource for PS5 consoles for $500 and up.

Amazon began restocking PS5 consoles on Friday (Feb. 25). The consoles usually start at $1,000 on the site and they sell out extremely fast so be sure to get them while you still can.

Buy: $999 at Amazon.com.

If you’re comfortable with that price point, Daily Steels has a PS5 with an extra controller for $940.99 (down from $1,029.99). For those willing to spend a little extra, check out this PS5 bundle at QVC .com ($1,125.96) that includes three games, accessories and more.

Bundles are another way to ensure that you get a console — and maybe even save a little on the back end. Walmart has several bundles like this PS5 Disc Version Console and Universal Headset ($899), this Sony Playstation 5 Disc Version Console with Pro Gamer Starter Pack Bundle ($900), or this PlayStation 5 Games Bundle: Disc Version Console with Wireless Controller with The Last of Us Remastered, God of War and Ghost Of Tsushima games ($1,019.99).